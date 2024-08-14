Summary Google Meet is getting a visual refresh with a new call screen.

The app is also introducing stacked effects that will let users be more creative and better express themselves.

Google Meet also delivers live captions and translations, along with the ability to transfer calls seamlessly between devices.

Google Meet is one of the best video chat apps if you're looking to hold virtual meetings with a large group of people. Not only do you get exceptional video performance with little to no lag, but the sound quality is also equally great as well. And best of all, it's easy to get setup and working, with a free account being able to host 100 people and a paid plan being able to host up to 500.

Related What is Google Meet? Google Meet is an easy way to stay connected with family and friends wherever you go

​​​​​​Of course, Google does make the effort to keep its video chat app relevant, introducing new features from time to time. Most recently, the brand added support for more languages with its auto translations, and we've seen hints that a new note-taking tool could make an appearance sometime in the near future. And now, just in time for summer, Google is revamping its app with a new look, plus delivering some new features that will make the video calling experience even better.

A fresh coat of paint

Close

Source: Google

The brand is rolling out a fresh update for users that will really change the look and feel going forward. Along with a new fresh coat of paint, the update also delivers quality of life improvements as well, with a new layout that will bring some of the essentials to the forefront, like easier access to live captions. And if you're looking to inject some fun into your video calls, Google's got you covered with the usual batch of backgrounds and effects.

Close

Source: Google

However, Google is now taking things to a new level with stacked effects, giving users the option to combine styles, filters, and backgrounds in order to create a whole new visual experience while on a video call. If you're curious, you can see these new stacked effects in action in the images above. Of course, users will still have access to emoji reactions, making it easier to show your interest in what's going on without breaking the flow of the meeting or the person that's currently speaking on a video call.

And if you want to take presentations to a new level, screen sharing is available for those using Android devices. Best of all, you can now make Meet an audio-only experience, providing a UI that's less congested and complicated. Google also touts the ability to transfer calls from device to device without losing anything in translation. This is an update that we saw a few months back and is an absolute game changer.

If you have yet to see these new features appear, be sure to get the updates by downloading the latest version of the app. The brand does state that these new features will be gradually rolled out, and could even take a few months. So patience is going to be key here. And if you've never given Google Meet a try, you can always download the app and give it a go.