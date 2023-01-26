Video conferencing apps like Zoom and Meet soared in popularity during the COVID-19 era and allowed millions worldwide to work from home. Google also rapidly improved its video conferencing service to ensure it delivered a better virtual meeting experience. This has helped Meet remain relevant in the post-pandemic era, with Google rolling out regular enhancements to ensure the service is not forgotten. The latest round of improvements to Google Meet makes file sharing easier when presenting your screen with everyone on a call.

The next time you are making a presentation in Meet, the floating action menu will show a share button. Click on it, and you can share the file you are presenting with the call attendees, including everyone on the Calendar guest list. All meeting participants will receive a notification with a link to the shared file. Additionally, the file's link will be shared in the meeting's chat box for others to access quickly.

Google Meet is also getting smarter with file-sharing links. When you paste a Google Drive file link in Meet's chat box for sharing, a prompt will automatically appear from where you can control who can access the file. There's also an option to attach the file to the calendar event, giving all attendees and invitees quick access to it.

These are small changes, but one that will make your life easier if you use Meet regularly for making presentations and file sharing. They eliminate the hassle of ensuring the file-sharing permissions are correctly set while on a Meet call.

The enhancements to file sharing in Google Meet are rolling out to all Google Workspace, legacy G Suite, and personal Google accounts. For Rapid Release domains, the gradual rollout will finish by February 9, while for Scheduled Release domains, the rollout begins starting February 14, 2023.