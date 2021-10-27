As more business than ever is conducted online, the ability to jump into a meeting at any moment is indispensable. Google has positioned Meet as the perfect videoconferencing tool for companies of any size, but it's of no use if it's not working properly. As of right now, Meet is experiencing some issues that may keep you away from endless meetings — but Google's working on a solution.

According to the company's Workspace status page, users have been experiencing latency and buffering while viewing "livestream events." It's unclear how widespread this problem is, though thankfully, Google has stopped short of calling it a complete service outage. While this may affect certain meetings, it's likely to cause more disruptions with classrooms and other educational events that may use livestreams with a large audience — think college seminars, not boardrooms.

Google has promised an update coming shortly, which should give us a timetable on when to expect a fix for users. Until then, maybe hold off on starting your livestreams — viewers may not be able to watch along at home.

