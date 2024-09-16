Key Takeaways Legacy Google Duo calls will soon be phased out and upgraded to Meet calls with enhanced features.

The transition will bring access to in-call chat messages, effects, cloud encryption, and more for all types of calls through Google's video chat service.

Exclusive Duo features like Family Mode and Knock Knock will no longer be available with the transition.

Google Meet is finally declaring victory over its former counterpart, Duo. The two platforms, which merged back in 2022 to offer a single unified video communication service, saw Duo's functionalities consolidate into Meet.

Meet, at the time, retained Duo's Legacy Calls, though that won't likely be the case for too long.

In a Support page post that was last updated on August 17, but largely went unnoticed, Google announced that it will soon phase out legacy Duo calls, and they'll be upgraded to Meet calls with expanded functionality, including:

In-call chat messages

Stackable effects

Cloud encryption

Screen sharing

On-the-go mode

Add-ons

Improved tabled and foldable tablet layouts

Hand Raise

Joining ongoing calls without a Google Account (guest joins)

Premium Meet features

According to Google, Meet users can start "enjoy[ing] the new Meet calling [experience] when all parties in the call are using the latest version of Meet."

Legacy calls to be phased out "over the next few months"

Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii spotted an in-app prompt suggesting users that "New Meet calling is coming" soon, indicating that the new experience will begin rolling out in August 2024, essentially making legacy calls look and function more like Meet meetings over the next few months. The transition will likely be completed before the end of 2024.

It's worth noting that some Duo-exclusive features, like Family mode, Moments, and Knock Knock, will no longer be available, though call history for legacy calls will continue to be available on the device the call was made on.

Also worth noting is that you might have already transitioned to Meet completely, considering that legacy calling functionality is controlled by your account admin at the backend.