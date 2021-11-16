'Insane' as in you'd be insane to make that many people come on a call at once

Communicating directives across a small-to-medium-sized company or a specific division can get tricky sometimes. For the times a video conference is called for, one may need to resort to some sort of closed-circuit satellite setup. Or, they could just count on Google Meet.

The Google Workspace Updates blog has announced subscribers to its Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, and Education Plus tiers can now fit up to 500 participants in a single Google Meet call, up from 250 for Enterprise customers. Availability begins today with the rollout expected to be complete by Friday.

Other Workspace and G Suite customers as well as free users are stuck with their current limit of 100 participants in a room. Enterprise customers who need more capacity are advised to consider livestreaming their session — there's space for up to 100,000 viewers though interactivity is limited.

Can't wait for that next all-hands meeting!

