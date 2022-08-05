We're sure you heard the news by now, but in case you missed it, Google's Duo video calling app will be merged into Google Meet. While the ins and outs of how that exact transition is being handled at the moment are kind of confusing, you can expect Duo to become Meet in the not-so-distant future. In the meantime, though, Google keeps working on new Meet features that will be handy as it transitions from a business/education-first service to a video calling app for everyone. One of them is the addition of integrations with third-party apps and services.

As surfaced by 9to5Google in an APK teardown, Google is working on the ability to "live share" an app inside your call. It'll come with multiple integrations for both chill hangouts between friends and serious business calls alike. If it sees the light, you'll be able to watch videos on YouTube and stream music and podcasts on Spotify with your friends or have a fun time playing Uno, Heads Up, and Kahoot. For business users, you'll also have integration for the GQueues task manager.

Some assets have also been added to the app, showing icons for multiple apps. Oddly, the feature is being worked on in the legacy Meet app, which will be phased out once the Duo merger is finalized. It'll likely be carried over eventually, though.

Other in-app strings also hint at other details and capabilities of the feature. For one, the feature looks like it will only be available on Android, at least initially, as Google Meet will "take your call to a third-party app." Furthermore, other toasts hint that all participants will be able to pause or resume the content being shared, whether it's a video, a song, or a podcast.

It's not clear when this sharing feature will be finalized and rolled out, or if that'll even happen before the Duo merge is finalized. The process is already underway, but it'll take at least one more month before Duo fully embraces the Meet branding.