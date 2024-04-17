Summary Google is developing a cross-device casting feature for Meet, allowing seamless call transfers between devices for Android users.

An early look at the UI for call casting in Google Meet and includes caller names, an end call button, and a timer for the conversation.

Google's Telecom Jetpack library from 2023 laid the groundwork for this feature, providing APIs for voice call transfers between phones and tablets.

Handoff is a feature exclusive to Apple products that allows users to seamlessly move FaceTime conversations between devices. Even in the middle of a call, you can leverage Handoff to ensure that the chat keeps going without the need to disconnect. To the dismay of Android device users, a similar feature has yet to be launched — but Google may be closer to finally making one a reality.

According to an update shared by tech tipster AssembleDebug on PiunikaWeb, the UI for Google’s cross-device casting feature in Meet has been developed. Screenshots taken by the source show the new feature within the Devices & Sharing settings. There is now a “Cross-device services” option, per the source, and subtext specifies call casting.

When will call casting debut on Android?

Once the new feature is enabled, it seems that the call is seamlessly transferred to the allotted device. The Google Meet UI includes the name of the caller, the “End Call” button, and the option to switch back to the previous Android device. There is also a timer for the call, and you can mute yourself if needed during the conversation. Given that the UI seems more polished than what has been seen in the past, Google could be close to launching the call casting feature. However, there has been no confirmation given by the company as to when — or if — it will be coming to Meet.

There’s no denying the convenience of such a feature, and Google has seemingly acknowledged that it’s something worth developing. To that extent, it debuted its Telecom Jetpack library — which provides the ability to stream transfer voice-over-internet-protocol calls between phones and tablets — back in 2023. Although it wasn’t a feature that could be enabled like Handoff, it included the APIs needed to make such transfers possible. The library ultimately allowed for seamless transferring between Pixel phones and tablets, to the delight of device owners. However, there is clearly still room for improvement, and this latest development suggests a better option could be on the way.