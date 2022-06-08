Google Meet and the rest of the Workspace apps are becoming increasingly intertwined, with more and more cross-compatibility options like Meet calls within Google Docs or Gmail’s new super app aspirations making it Workspace users’ one-stop solution for all of Google’s productivity apps. This synergy is only growing stronger with the latest Meet features, announced as part of a Workspace for Education update. You’ll soon be able to save transcripts to Google Docs, live stream public events to YouTube, and host Q&A sessions within those.

The hottest new feature is probably the option to auto-transcribe Google Meet calls to a Google Docs document. This will make it much easier for students to recap on virtual lessons without having to obsess with taking good and helpful notes during class, helping them focus on learning instead. Teachers and professors can edit, review, and search through the transcripts and share them with their students. If the feature ever makes it to other Workspace plans, it will also make it much easier to reference previous company meetings.

Education users are now also able to live stream Google Meet sessions to YouTube, making it possible to reach even bigger audiences, surpassing Meet’s participant limit. This has been announced earlier this year but is only now becoming available. For those who aren’t part of the Meet room itself, Google is also introducing a Q&A option to allow them to ask their questions.

Meet admins get a few new options, too. They can control which members of their organization should be able to share their screens, use polls and Q&A options, and access the whiteboard, which is meant to reduce student distractions. A new picture-in-picture mode also makes it possible to see up to four participants of the call while you share your screen.

For now, these new features are available for schools and universities subscribing to the Education Plus or the Teaching & Learning Upgrade packages. As with many options that are initially exclusive to paid users, it’s possible that these will make the jump to other paid Workspace programs or even the free versions of Workspace at some point, though Google hasn’t made any announcements regarding this just yet.

There is also a new Workspace feature laser-focused on Education users. Google has introduced improvements to Originality Reports, which allows teachers to analyze Word documents and more for plagiarism and even compare it to work submitted by other students to prevent cheating.