Virtual meetings are commonplace in both professional and personal life. There are a number of virtual meeting applications, but one of the most common is Google's Meet platform. Google Meet includes a useful feature that allows participants to use a second screen to participate in a meeting. This second screen can be anything from one of the best Android phones to one of the best Chromebooks. Companion mode has several features that make it a compelling and useful addition to the platform.

What is Google Meet Companion mode?

Google Meet Companion mode is a feature that lets each meeting participant use a second screen during a meeting. This feature is especially useful for those who are in a meeting room with others. Using Companion mode, they can use a second screen to raise their hand or send a message in the chat as an individual. It also helps those with a single display declutter their screen by splitting content between two devices.

These two use cases make Companion mode a useful enhancement to Google Meet meetings. Even for those with multiple screens or who are participating alone, being able to split meeting controls can be a useful tool. However, there are limits to using Companion mode instead of joining a meeting as a normal participant.

Companion mode vs. Participant mode

There are some differences between what you can do when you're in Participant mode and Companion mode. Here is a breakdown of these differences.

When joining a Google Meet call using Companion mode, you have the ability to:

Chat with other Google Meet participants

Share your screen

Access a virtual whiteboard to brainstorm ideas together

Turn on captions to easily follow what's being said

Add-ons like hand raising, conducting polls, and Q&A are also available but require a specific Google Workspace edition.

When entering a meeting in Companion mode, your audio and microphone are disabled by default. This prevents audio echoes for other participants. Google Meet doesn't display your Companion mode tile for other participants. Instead, the software displays your name followed by a Companion tag in the People menu.

Google Meet hides the participant grid in Companion mode to simplify the interface on your companion device.

To speak or listen to others using a companion device, you must connect to the hardware in the meeting room or use a Nest Hub Max for the call. You can also join the call with Participant mode on your laptop or mobile phone.

How to start Companion mode in Google Meet

There are two ways to connect your companion device to your Google Meet call. The first is by activating Companion mode from a meeting invite link.

Turn on your secondary device. Open the meeting link. Wait for the Ready to join? screen to load. Select the Use Companion Mode link button.

The second way to activate companion mode is through the dedicated Companion mode website.

Start your secondary device. Go to g.co/companion. Input the meeting code or link in the Enter a code or link box. Click the Start Companion button.

You must sign in to the Google account that was invited to the meeting on your secondary device. If not, you will need to get approval from the meeting host to join the call.

How to share your screen using Companion mode

Sharing content on your Companion mode device is a useful way to split up your screens. Let's look at how to share the screen on your secondary device.

Join your meeting. You may need to be let into your meeting by another participant. Click the Present now button at the bottom of your screen. Select the content you'd like to present. Check the sharing preview. Check the Share system audio box if you'd like to share your audio. Click the Share button so that everyone can see the content you've shared.

How to share your camera in Companion mode

Not all devices have a serviceable camera. Companion Mode allows you to use the camera from your secondary device in lieu of your primary device while in your meeting.

Enter the meeting. You may need to wait to be let into the meeting. Click the Turn on camera button. Other meeting participants will see you with the camera from your companion device.

How to raise your hand in Companion mode

A question may come up during a meeting, but it may be rude to interrupt at the moment. Google Meet includes a feature that lets you raise your hand, just like in real life, so the speaker can get to your question.

Log in to the meeting. Someone may have to let you into the meeting. Click the Raise Hand button. Everyone will now see that your hand is raised.

How to turn on Closed Captions in Companion mode

If you're hard of hearing or can't understand something, you may find Closed Captions useful. Closed Captions generate a real-time text log of what is being said.

Start the meeting. A current participant may have to allow you to join the meeting. Click the Turn on captions button. You'll see the captions at the bottom of your screen.

Google Meet Companion mode FAQ

Let's answer some common questions about Companion mode.

Is Companion mode available on mobile devices?

Companion mode isn't available on Android or iOS. It is limited to Google Meet web, like on the best Chromebooks, Nest Hub Max, and other certified Google Meet hardware.

Do Companion mode participants count towards the participant limit?

Yes, Google Meet counts connections using Companion mode against the 100 participants limit.

Should I join a Google Meet meeting with Companion mode only?

Companion mode aims to improve your existing Google Meet video call with a second screen. You shouldn't use your primary device and join the call with Companion mode only. It disables audio, microphone, and video on your device, so you won't have any idea what's going on in the meeting.

A companion for your meeting

Companion mode makes participating in a meeting easier for everyone involved. Having a second screen allows users to break up information or make up for shortcomings of their primary hardware. There are some other neat tips and tricks for Google Meet that can improve the meeting experience.