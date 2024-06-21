Summary Google Meet adds support for 52 new languages in translated captions, 11 in closed captions, exclusive to Workspace customers.

Some Google Meet users will receive full language support for a total of 69 languages, including Slovak, Estonian, and Hungarian.

Google Meet continues to evolve its user experience through small design changes like a recent Material You makeover to stay competitive.

Google Meet is one of many ways that you can virtually communicate via video and voice, and it's safe to say it has several competitors. With the likes of Zoom and Skype clamoring for users who have the same needs, Google has been forced to keep up. In some instances, this has been through design and user experience improvements. Other times, the company has added to Google Meet to deliver more features and value to its users. Now, it looks like Google is doing the latter in a recent effort to keep pace.

Related What is Google Meet? Google Meet is an easy way to stay connected with family and friends wherever you go

Google has announced that it’s adding support for 52 more languages used in Google Meet translated captions. Additionally, 11 new languages will be supported for closed captions. For now, these changes are exclusive to Workspace customers, and the closed captioning languages that have been added are in beta. These languages are Azerbaijani, Czech, Greek, Icelandic, Kazakh, Lao, Lithuanian, Malay, Serbian, Swahili, and Ukrainian.

Only some Google Meet users will receive the support

In terms of translated captions, Gemini for Workspace Customers will receive the full language support for the 52 being added to Google Meet. The company added that full language support will also be introduced for some previously launched languages. In total, there will be translated captions with full support for 69 languages, including Slovak, Estonian, Mongolian, Serbian, and Hungarian. Meeting participants who do not have a Google Workspace account will still be able to use live translated captions if the event is organized by a person who has an eligible account.

As the company continues to expand the versatility of Google Meet, it still seems intent on evolving the user experience through smaller changes, too. The app was recently tapped for a Material You makeover, for example, to bring new colors and shapes to its design. When the changes were announced, Google also noted that they would extend to Google Meet on desktop and picture-in-picture mode. Although these tweaks are small, they could be indicative of changes to come as Google looks to stay competitive in a crowded field.