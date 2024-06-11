Summary Google Meet is getting a design overhaul with refreshed colors and dynamic shapes to improve user experience.

Changes will extend beyond the app to web, picture-in-picture mode, and other Google products like Docs and Slides.

While personal accounts will see the updates immediately, Workspace users will have to wait until July 2 for the new look.

It's been a few years since the introduction of Material You, and while most of Google's products have a shiny new look that's also customizable, there are some odds and ends here and there that still need Material Design 3.

One of those apps is, surprisingly, Google Meet, and it looks like the brand is finally ready to bring some welcome changes to the app's UI. In a post on the Google Workspace blog, the brand announced that it would begin implementing changes to the app going forward, with the first such change coming to the "lower bar of in-call controls."

One of many changes to come

The new look will bring visual enhancements like refreshed colors, along with "dynamic shapes" that will highlight the status of your call, like when muted or active. You can see the supplied before and after in the image above. Although this is a small change, it does make a difference.

Now, as far as when you will see these changes, Google states that the new look will be implemented in a few areas outside of the app, like with Google Meet on web and also when the app is used in picture-in-picture mode. Furthermore, the changes will also extend to the Meet when used in other Google products like Docs or Slides.

As stated before, this is just the beginning when it comes to changes coming to Meet, and Google shares that more will be coming throughout 2024, although it wasn't clear when these updates would be coming. Personal accounts should starting seeing this new change starting today, while Workspace users will have to wait until July 2.

Per usual, if you don't see it right away, just be patient as it will eventually come. And if you've never tried Google Meet, give it a try. It's a simple and elegant app that gets the job done and is one of our favorite video chat apps of 2024.