Google Meet makes it easy to see your co-worker's bright smiles during those early Monday morning meetings, but sometimes, having documents and other content open on your screen is more important. If you feel like you're constantly missing out on visual cues, today's update is for you. Starting today, Meet is bringing picture-in-picture support to Chrome.

As you might expect, this version of PiP doesn't show everyone in your call. Instead, Meet's popped-out window presents you with four attendees, presumably selecting the most recent speakers in a call. That window hovers on top of your other windows, so you can keep your meeting open while scanning through documents (or finishing up that killer game of Solitaire — we won't judge).

Today's update also brings that new multipin feature to calls for the first time. As we learned earlier this month, multipin lets you keep more video feeds active at all times in a call.

Once PiP mode is live on your account, you can activate it by right-clicking on your call and selecting it from the context menu. Unfortunately, it might be a while — Google has PiP and multipin on an extended rollout plan, which could take more than two weeks to hit everyone. Thankfully, it is coming to everyone, including Workspace, G Suite, and personal accounts.