The jargon could confuse, but Meet is arguably one of the most important collaboration tools Google Workspace offers. It allows co-hosting, participant polls, attendance tracking, and meeting recording, but post-call artifacts like poll results, attendance records, and the recorded meeting are never sent to the co-hosts automatically. Google is automating the process now.

Currently the primary host needs to send out individual emails to every co-host with the artifacts attached. Depending on how often you co-host and convene with others on Meet, it can become quite a chore. Google says it will automatically share the artifacts with all co-hosts after the meetings, provided you add the co-hosts when creating the Google Calendar event. When adding your co-hosts, you will see a new checkbox to share the call artifacts with them, which must be checked. Remember that hosts, co-hosts, and meeting organizers can change these settings, but participants and invitees cannot.

Google explains if you promote an attendee to co-host status mid-meeting, they won’t receive artifacts for the ongoing meeting, but they will get the documents for future meetings using the same code. This can be useful if you want to add co-hosts to a recurring meeting. Likewise, if someone’s co-host status is revoked mid-meeting, they get the artifacts for the current meeting but not subsequent ones.

Google Classroom automatically recognizes co-teachers as co-hosts, and they automatically get access to all the artifacts, including attendance records. You cannot change their co-host and co-teacher statuses independently of each other. These changes should be visible to all Google Meet users starting September 13. However, the phased rollout could take up to 15 days, so don’t panic if you don’t see the new checkbox in Google Calendar immediately.

Given that Google recently made Meet the best place online to host YouTube watch parties and added advanced smarts like canceling “Hey Google” detection during Meet business hardware calls, we wonder why rudimentary functionality like sharing artifacts with co-hosts wasn’t a feature already.