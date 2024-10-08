Key Takeaways Google Meet now offers automatic transcription, recording, and note-taking features for meetings.

The features are rolling out now for Workspace users, and are expected to be widely available within the next 1-3 days.

Auto-transcripts/recordings/note-taking need to be enabled by account admins at the domain level.

Online video conferencing platforms have long been utilized for remote meetings and conversations, but it was only after the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 that platforms providing online conference functionality really boomed.

Such platforms, including the likes of Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and more were believed to slowly die down after the pandemic, but the inverse has happened. Online video conferencing platforms are as popular as ever, and consistently gaining new bells and whistles.

Related What is Google Meet? Google Meet is an easy way to stay connected with family and friends wherever you go

Just this month alone (we're just eight days in), we've reported on two upgrades for Google Meet — one that allows users to send video messages, while the other freshens up the platform's 'New' call page with a redesign.

Google Meet users use the platform for not just attending meetings but also to record them for later. To make that process easier, Google Meet is rolling out new features that automatically record, transcribe, and take notes during meetings, as revealed in a Worskspace update.

Rollout and availability

Source: Google

Auto-transcribe: When enabled, meetings are transcribed automatically, generating a written record of everything that was said during the meeting. ( Apps → Google Workspace → Google Meet → Meet video settings → Automatic transcription )

) Auto-record: When enabled, meetings will automatically be video-recorded. (Apps → Google Workspace → Google Meet → Meet video settings → Automatic recording)

- Both auto-transcribe and auto-record without the consent of all participating members "may be illegal and actionable."

Auto-notes: Powered by Gemini's 'Take notes for me,' having this setting enabled will automatically summarize and generate key meeting notes that can be read for a overview of the meeting. (Apps → Google Workspace → Google Meet → Meet video settings → Automatic note taking)

The features are expected to fully rollout within the next 1–3 days, according to Google, with availability for Google Workspace Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus, Enterprise Standard and Plus, Education Plus, and the Teaching and Learning Upgrade users. Additionally, to make use of the automatic note-taking feature, users require a Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, Education Premium, or AI Meetings & Messages add-on.

It's worth noting that these settings need to be enabled by account admins at the domain level, following which meeting hosts and co-hosts can edit the settings in invites. Meeting attendees will be informed about the automatic recording/notes/transcription upon joining the meeting.