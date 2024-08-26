Key Takeaways Enjoy Google Meet's PiP mode on Chrome for easy multitasking without missing important meeting events.

PiP mode switches on automatically in Chrome, available for all Google account users without admin restrictions.

Resize and reposition the floating PiP window, with meeting controls accessible for a convenient video conferencing experience.

Google Meet is a convenient solution for video conferencing, rivaling the likes of Zoom, Skype, and other popular video conferencing apps on Android. However, it is often the default choice for several Workspace customers who are bound by organization rules to use Meet and nothing else. However, most of us might worry about missing out on important visual cues and info if we switch to other browser tabs mid-call. To help solve this, Google is pulling picture-in-picture (PiP) mode from the Android app playbook for Meet in Chrome on desktop.

Google Meet dynamically adjusts participant video feed thumbnails when someone is presenting, but you're often forced to use OS-level split-screening options so you don't miss anything in the meeting while you're visiting links shared in the ephemeral meeting hat or multitasking. For some, it might be a bigger problem, but developers at Google have already devised a solution leveraging the popularity of Chrome. Meet now switches to PiP mode without user input if you switch to another Chrome tab.

Rolling out to everyone with a Google account

Source: Google

If you remember this feature was available earlier, you aren't mistaken — just that you had to turn it on in the meeting overflow menu every time to use it. With automatic PiP switching, Chrome users can enjoy the additional convenience. You can drag the PiP window to reposition it on the screen or pull one of its edges to resize. This floating window also retains the important meeting controls like a full-size browser tab. You also see options in the upper right corner to close the PiP window without quitting the meeting or return to the Meet tab. Just remember this is a Chrome feature and switching to another program on your computer in full-screen will hide the PiP window.

This new feature is rolling out for all users with a Google account, and workspace administrators won't have the option to enable or restrict the change either. However, individuals who would rather switch this feature off will find a toggle called Automatic picture-in-picture in the Chrome site settings, accessible by clicking the slider icon just where the URL starts in the address bar.

The rollout starts today, and should be live for everyone by this time next month. Until then, you can continue using OS-level split-screen options, or prepare by reading up on Google's support documents for this new feature.