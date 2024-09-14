Key Takeaways Google Meet's "Take notes for me" feature on the web generates detailed meeting summaries using AI.

This feature is landing soon on Android smartphones, according to hints found within the Gmail app.

However, the availability of this feature is limited to certain Workspace tiers, while AI-generated notes are only available in English at the moment.

Google Meet has a lot of useful tools to make your virtual meetings more seamless and hassle-free. Among the more recent features of the Meet application has been "Take notes for me," which was introduced in early August and eventually made its way to eligible users later that month. This nifty tool leverages Google's generative AI capabilities to provide a detailed meeting summary for later perusal. One current limitation of this feature is that it's only available in the web version of Google Meet. But that could change soon.

A teardown of the Gmail app (v2024.09.08.673958928.Release) by Android Authority has revealed multiple strings that indicate the feature will be available imminently, including one that mentions Take notes with Gemini by name. Some of its capabilities are unsurprisingly similar to Google Meet's web version, with the strings saying how it will create a new document that will be saved to the owner's Drive account while also being attached to the Calendar invite.

Furthermore, this document will be "shared with invited guests," provided they're in the same organization. In addition to providing a Gemini-powered summary of the conversation, the document also contains a full transcript, so there's no ambiguity about what was said during the meeting.

As you would expect, attendees will be notified when Gemini is taking notes with notifications like "Gemini is taking notes." Lastly, these AI-generated notes will only be available in English, though more languages should be added eventually.

A handy tool, albeit with some limitations

Given the resources required to generate these detailed meeting summaries, it's not widely available to all Workspace users. Google said during the announcement that Take notes for me will be limited to Workspace customers with Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education Premium, or AI Meetings & Messaging add-ons, thus limiting its reach somewhat.

Nevertheless, if you're in an organization that's on one of the aforementioned tiers, this functionality will make it infinitely easier to catch up on lost virtual meetings directly from your phone. Android Authority could not activate the Take notes with Gemini functionality, so it's too early to tell what it will look like on smaller screens. This also suggests the feature is still not quite ready for prime time, so we could be in for a bit of a wait.