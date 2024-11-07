Key Takeaways Google Meet on Android is getting AI-based audio enhancement called Studio Sound.

Studio Sound filters background noise & recreates higher audio frequencies, replacing existing noise cancelation feature.

Studio Sound is expected to improve noise cancellation while maintaining voice authenticity & should be available soon.

Google Meet is getting AI-based audio enhancement on Android. Google app tinkerer AssembleDebug has shared a screenshot of a new setting in the Google Meet app for Android called Studio Sound that'll apparently use AI to improve audio quality. We don't know much more about the feature, and it's not rolling out yet, but it seems like it should be soon.

Studio Sound's description in Google Meet's settings says the feature "Filters out background noise and improves audio quality." AssembleDebug says that Studio Sound will replace the existing Noise Cancellation setting, and elaborates on how it improves audio quality. When active, Studio Sound will apparently use AI to "recreate higher audio frequencies." Noise cancelling generally has trouble with higher-frequency sounds, so it seems like Studio Sound could use AI to sort of imitate your voice in instances when high-frequency noise that normal ANC can't handle makes it difficult to hear you on the other end of your call.

A feature like this would ideally only be in effect for a fraction of a second at a time, so you shouldn't need to worry about Meet's AI running wild and saying whole sentences in a voice that sounds like yours. In effect, Studio Sound will likely just make Meet's already impressive noise cancellation sound even more effective. That said, we don't have much to go on here.

Studio Sound should be coming to Android soon

Google's used the phrase "studio sound" in support documentation to describe the Meet desktop interface's noise cancellation functionality since at least the beginning of 2024, but this setting in the Meet app on Android is the first time the name's been used in Meet's UI. Studio Sound will apparently be coming to both Google Meet and the Gmail app's Meet tab.

AssembleDebug doesn't share a timeline for when we should expect this feature, only saying that it's "Not rolled out yet." Still, that it's surfaced in this way seems to indicate it'll be available in the near future.