It’s no secret that Google is now focused on AI and how it can integrate the tech into its apps and services. In many instances, these efforts are reflected in the progress it’s made on Gemini, the company’s dominant AI initiative. However, the tech giant is also working the technology into existing products, many of which are used by free and paid Google account holders alike. To that end, the company has announced new updates coming to Workspace, and you’ll be able to access them with a paid subscription.

In a blog post, Google recently announced several AI-based updates coming to Workspace, some of which will directly impact those who use it for collaboration. For example, the AI Meetings and Messaging add-on is set to refine the functionality of both Google Meet and Chat. You’ll be able to use generative backgrounds in Google Meet, for instance, and reap the benefits of adaptive audio. Automatic language detection for translation purposes is also being integrated into both Meet and Chat.

How Gemini is being integrated into Workspace

Over time, Google intends to integrate more of the benefits of Gemini into Workspace. Other changes in the pipeline include the introduction of a watermark for use during screen-sharing, and on-demand conversation summaries within Chat. The company intends to provide more information on when the features will launch over time on its blog. Until then, it’s worth noting that these AI-based tools will be exclusive to Workspace users with Business, Enterprise, Frontline, and Nonprofit subscriptions.

While many of the updates being made to Workspace are situated around AI, not all of them are rooted in this technology. For example, Google made slight tweaks to the UI of sharing menus across apps in Workspace earlier in 2024. The goal was to make it easier for users to view pending share requests to streamline the approval process. These small changes may seem insignificant, but in an era when Google is facing mounting pressure from competitors, they may help convince more people to pay up for Workspace.