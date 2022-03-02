Google is rolling out a handy new tool for Workspace admins who use Google Meet to keep in touch with staff. Starting today, admins can see a record of participant bandwidth during meetings. So if you were hoping to fake a bad connection to get out of a meeting early, prepare to be called out.

Admins will be able to see a live graph of meeting participants, showing both actual used bandwidth and the estimated total bandwidth. Having access to this information could make it easier to troubleshoot connectivity issues on calls. And therefore, your boss will probably know if you're faking a bad connection. The data looks pretty robust, allowing you to hover over the graph to see exact bandwidth measurements (both up and down) and timestamps. This UI might start looking a bit cramped in meetings with hundreds of participants, though.

Unlike most new Workspace features, this one won't take weeks to arrive. The bandwidth monitoring tools are live now in the admin console. Admins will find them under Apps > Google Workspace > Google Meet > Meet quality tool. You might want to come up with another reason you're going to have to miss that tedious meeting.

