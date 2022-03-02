Google is rolling out a handy new tool for Workspace admins who use Google Meet to keep in touch with staff. Starting today, admins can see a record of participant bandwidth during meetings. So if you were hoping to fake a bad connection to get out of a meeting early, prepare to be called out.

unnamed

Admins will be able to see a live graph of meeting participants, showing both actual used bandwidth and the estimated total bandwidth. Having access to this information could make it easier to troubleshoot connectivity issues on calls. And therefore, your boss will probably know if you're faking a bad connection. The data looks pretty robust, allowing you to hover over the graph to see exact bandwidth measurements (both up and down) and timestamps. This UI might start looking a bit cramped in meetings with hundreds of participants, though.

unnamed (1)

Unlike most new Workspace features, this one won't take weeks to arrive. The bandwidth monitoring tools are live now in the admin console. Admins will find them under Apps > Google Workspace > Google Meet > Meet quality tool. You might want to come up with another reason you're going to have to miss that tedious meeting.

S21 FE review hero
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE review: Stuck in the middle

The newest FE fails to stand out in a very competitive market

Read Next
Related Topics
About The Author
Ryan Whitwam (7171 Articles Published)

Ryan is a tech/science writer, skeptic, lover of all things electronic, and Android fan. In his spare time he reads golden-age sci-fi and sleeps, but rarely at the same time. His wife tolerates him as few would. He's the author of a sci-fi novel called The Crooked City, which is available on Amazon and Google Play.

More From Ryan Whitwam