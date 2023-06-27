Virtual meetings are typically dominated by boring office or personal workspace backgrounds and, in some instances, funky-looking blur effects. While this isn't necessarily a problem, there's no harm in spicing things up a bit.

In the ever-evolving landscape of virtual meetings, Google has found a new way to stand out and create a captivating environment. Google Meet's latest feature allows iOS and even budget Android phone users to brighten up their video calls with new 360-degree virtual backgrounds. Rather than static wallpapers, you can switch to a beach or temple that changes as you move around.

This new feature uses your mobile device's gyroscope to adjust the backdrop as you move, making your meetings more fun and improving your interactions. Keep reading to learn how to set up your 360-degree video background before your next meeting.

How to use 360-degree video backgrounds on Google Meet for mobile

Google Meet's 360-degree video backgrounds work on the Android app and iOS. If you're an iPhone or iPad user, you should be able to follow this tutorial without any issues.

Follow these steps to use a 360-degree video background in your Google Meet environment.

Tap the Effects icon before joining the meeting. Scroll down to the No effects chip at the bottom of the screen. 2 Images Close Swipe to the left to reveal the Backgrounds option. Select it. Several backdrops come up. Select a 360-degree video background, indicated by the rotation icon in the upper-right corner of the thumbnail. Wait for the effect to apply. 2 Images Close Tap the Done button to return to the preview screen before entering the meeting. You'll see the effect applied, with the Effects icon taking a more colorful hue. Close

If you want a different background, follow the same steps to change it.

If you encounter issues with 360-degree video backgrounds, here are a few troubleshooting steps. Android and iOS users should make sure they have the most recent version of Google Meet installed on their phone. If you're an Android user with the most recent version of Google Meet installed and still encounter problems, make sure your device's sensors have not been disabled in the Android Developer settings.

Change your video background while in a meeting

If you'd like to select or change your 360-degree video while in the meeting, follow these steps:

Select the Effects icon on your mini video preview pane. Navigate to the No effects chip at the bottom of the screen. Swipe sideways to reveal the Backgrounds option. 2 Images Close Select a new 360-degree video background. You can also tap the same background to remove it. After selecting your new background, tap the X button to return to the main meeting pane. 2 Images Close

360-degree virtual backgrounds: a new dimension in virtual communication

Google Meet users on mobile can use several new 360-degree video backgrounds and immerse themselves in different surroundings without leaving their environment. The feature is available for Google Workspace users and users with personal Google accounts. Workspace admins can turn the feature on and off for their users.

This dynamic element adds a new level of interactivity to meetings and virtual interactions. The 360-degree video background changes in response to the position of your phone or tablet. If you move your device left or right, the background adjusts to display different scenes, offering a more realistic and immersive experience. Several 360-degree backgrounds are available, including a beach, a temple, a futuristic tower, and a portal.

There's another neat feature that Google introduced along with the 360-degree video backgrounds: editable widgets for Chat app cards. It allows developers to design Chat app cards with interactive widgets like checkboxes, radio buttons, and dropdowns. These changes appear in your Chat message stream, making it easy for you to modify information.

From professional meetings that require a formal atmosphere to casual get-togethers that can be more engaging with exciting backdrops, 360-degree video backgrounds can improve virtual communication.

Tips to enhance your 360-degree video background experience

To make the most of the 360-degree video backgrounds on Google Meet, here are a few additional tips and advice you might find helpful.

Lighting

The proper lighting can impact how your video background appears. Aim for well-lit rooms and avoid backlighting, as it could lead to a poorly defined silhouette against your chosen backdrop.

Background selection

Choose a background that suits the tone of the meeting. For instance, a beach might be perfect for a casual catch-up, while a futuristic tower could be more fitting for a tech-focused discussion.

Stability

Keep your device stable during the meeting. Excessive movement can cause the 360-degree background to adjust frequently, potentially distracting other participants. Consider using a phone or tablet stand for optimal stability.

If you experience issues when trying out the 360-degree video backgrounds on Google Meet, it could be due to network connectivity, so ensure you're connected to a stable internet connection. If you can't find the feature, update your Google Meet app or download the new Meet app for video calling and meetings that combines Duo and the original Google Meet.

360-degree video backgrounds: a refreshing twist to your video calls

Meet's dynamic video backgrounds offer a unique way to add personality and flair to your meetings, as long as you use them properly. For example, it might be distracting to others if you constantly move around during a call, so a little stability goes a long way in ensuring a seamless experience for everyone.

Besides the 360-degree video backgrounds, Workspace admins can now add captions to Google Meet recordings. Add to that the emoji reactions Google has been rolling out for Meet, and you can immediately see the effort to increase Meet's accessibility and engagement in virtual meetings. See our top Google Meet tips and tricks for more ways to level up your Meet experience.