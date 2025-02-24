Summary Google is accused of limiting refresh rates on non-Pro Pixel demo units in stores.

A video shows the Pixel 9 looking less smooth than the Pixel 9 Pro despite similar specs.

Multiple users reported the issue on various Pixel models at Best Buy and Verizon stores.

Ever since the release of the Google Pixel 8, all Pixel smartphones have featured 120Hz refresh rate displays, including the mid-range Pixel 8a. While the A-series uses a slightly lower-quality panel compared to the standard and Pro models, all Pixel phones support 120Hz refresh rates.

However, it seems Google might be limiting the refresh rate on non-Pro models, including the entry-level flagship Pixel 8 and Pixel 9, in store demo units to push customers toward the more expensive Pro models.

Over the weekend, a Reddit thread accused Google of intentionally forcing lower refresh rates on non-Pro Pixel demo units, even when the Smooth Display option is enabled. A video shared by YouTube user nitrobear shows the Pixel 9's screen looking less smooth than the Pixel 9 Pro, despite both having the high refresh rate option turned on.

The video shows both devices with Smooth Display enabled. But even with the same chipset and display panels, the Pixel 9 Pro appeared noticeably smoother than the standard Pixel 9. The video was slowed down to highlight the difference, and it's pretty obvious.

This could be a sneaky move from Google

What's more interesting is that this doesn't seem to be an isolated incident. Multiple replies on the Reddit thread report seeing the same issue across different Pixel models, including the Pixel 8/8 Pro, Pixel Fold, Pixel 9/9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold at various Best Buy locations and a Verizon store. One user even claimed to notice the same issue despite checking demo units at three different stores across two countries.

While we can't confirm this behavior just yet, if true, it feels like a shady tactic by Google to push users toward the more expensive Pro models. Most customers likely wouldn't notice the difference unless comparing the devices side by side, but it's still misleading to sway people into buying the pricier option.

We've reached out to Google for a comment and will update this article when we hear back.