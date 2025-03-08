Summary Google's March Pixel update brought minor enhancements and bug fixes, but may also carry a display brightness bug.

Some Pixel users report fluctuating screen brightness issues while watching videos in fullscreen mode.

Turning off subtitles or Smooth Display could fix the problem, but it may require a proper fix from Google.

Google rolled out the March Pixel Feature Drop earlier this week, bringing some minor but crucial improvements, while also patching a few bugs in the process. But as with most new releases, some bugs can pass through the filters and appear in the final release. We've already reported on a haptics-related change that came bundled with the update, though it's still unclear if this was a deliberate inclusion or a bug that slipped through the cracks. Multiple user reports on Reddit now suggest that Google may have an actual bug to deal with, one that primarily affects video viewing.

According to multiple user posts on the Google Pixel subreddit, the screen brightness automatically alternates between too high and too low at regular intervals while watching videos on full-screen. One Pixel 8 Pro user claims this fluctuation in brightness occurs every few minutes while using the Netflix app, and generally lasts "for a second or so" (via Android Authority).

A Pixel 9 Pro XL user appears to be facing the same issue, but claims the problem isn't limited to just Netflix, with the brightness fluctuation also happening on Prime Video. Another Pixel owner claims to have noticed this glitch in Disney+ and YouTube, so it's not limited to a particular app. However, it's unclear what Pixel model they're using.

You may be able to fix it manually