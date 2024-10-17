Key Takeaways Google Maps is moving weather info to the lower right corner, reducing visual clutter.

The change is currently only available in beta - not yet live to the public.

To preview the change, users can sign up for beta access on Google Play Store.

Google Maps is one of the best navigation apps available, offering a wealth of routing options to get around in the best ways possible. And over the years, the app has become more robust, providing new ways to experience your surroundings, along with curated reviews and contributions about places and spaces.

Of course, it's also made small changes as well, like adding the weather of your current location to the app, making it easier to see the temperature and air quality at a glance. And while that was a nice touch, it appears that Google is now moving in a different direction, changing the location of the weather information in Maps in one of its latest updates.

A new change that's coming soon

Source: 9to5Google

The new change was spotted by 9to5Google, with the weather details now being shown in the lower right-hand part of the app. And while this isn't a huge change, it does make quite a difference, considering that it's located in the “Latest in the area” section.

Previously, it was located towards the top-left section and the information was directly overlayed on the map. And while it was convenient, it did provide a little extra clutter on the screen, which may be why it's now been moved to a new location that isn't going to cause as much of a visual distraction.

The good news is that it's not quite live to the public yet, with the change only being shown in the beta version of the app for now. So, while there's always a chance that things will change, it's not quite set in stone yet. Of course, if you want to take a look, you can always sign up for beta access to Google Maps through the Play Store.