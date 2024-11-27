Key Takeaways Google Maps replaces speed trap alerts with a generic "Police" tag for broader reporting.

Google Maps is pretty much the king of handy features, and its incident reporting is no exception. From minor roadblocks to major accidents, users can share real-time updates to keep everyone in the know. One fan-favorite has been calling out speed traps to warn drivers about sneaky cops. But now, Google is switching it up, replacing speed trap alerts with a more generic "Police" tag.

Google's Waze buyout was a power move, and it shows. Thanks to that, Maps now lets you flag everything from speed traps and traffic jams to construction and lane closures. These features were rolled out in July as part of a big incident reporting makeover, and finally, they work on Android Auto and Apple CarPlay too.

While the speed trap option was great for flagging hidden cops, it didn’t always fit the situation. Sometimes, you just want to report a cop directing traffic or handling a roadside stop, not necessarily lying in wait.

As reported by Android Authority, Google is expanding the category to cover all kinds of police activity. While it might make sense to some, fans of the speed trap feature might not be thrilled to lose their favorite heads-up tool.

We're also seeing the same change on Maps version 24.47.04.699095382, with the option now sitting higher on the list. Interestingly, Google hinted at this wording and placement back when the updated system launched in July.

There's no word yet on whether this update will hit Android Auto or CarPlay, but chances are it’ll get there eventually. For now, you can count on the navigation app on your phone to keep you in the loop with real-time road updates.

Switching from "Speed trap" to a broader "Police" category, Maps lets users flag any police presence they spot on the road. It’s a way to keep everyone in the know and make the whole driving thing a little more transparent.