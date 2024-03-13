Google Maps is preinstalled on most Android phones, but Waze is a popular alternative many use for directions. Despite Google owning both apps, they offer different approaches to navigation with unique features that can make one a better choice for your day-to-day traveling. We explain what makes each app unique and why one or the other might be better for your navigation needs. Waze is unavailable on WearOS. If you're considering jumping into the increasingly impressive world of Android smartwatches, stick with Google Maps.

A short explanation of Google Maps and Waze

Google Maps has been around since 2005 and is the go-to navigation choice for most Android users. It's preinstalled on most Android phones, and its helpful features make it more than a navigation app. From leaving reviews, checking traffic, filtering restaurants by dietary requirements, and seeing how much you've traveled, there are many great Google Maps features that many people aren't even aware of.

Waze, founded in 2008 and bought by Google in 2013, focuses on driving personal vehicles. It gives real-time journey updates by relying on users to enter information about traffic, speed cameras, accidents, road closures, or anything affecting road conditions. It doesn't provide information on public transport and only offers limited information about nearby businesses.

Google Maps vs. Waze: Transport options

Google Maps should be your go-to option when traveling by public transport, taxi, bike, or foot. Waze shows public transport routes but doesn't provide walking directions along roads. If you frequently travel by bus or train, use Google Maps to stay up to date on timetables and route times.

When it comes to traveling by car, competition is tighter. While driving directions are only one of Google Maps' features, the entire Waze app is built around helping drivers get from A to B as quickly and safely as possible. We break down what each app offers drivers to help you choose which app to use.

Google Maps vs. Waze: Safe driving features

Many apps offer driver-friendly features, such as increasing the size of essential UI elements and activating voice commands for actions. Google Maps and Waze are designed for use in your car, so they have plenty of features to ensure you can safely navigate while driving.

When you start a journey, both apps have large UIs that are easy to interact with. You don't need to hunt through menus and windows to perform everyday actions. For example, both apps let you navigate to nearby locations (for example, gas stations) with a few taps. You don't need to type any information.

You can also issue instructions via voice commands. For example, on both apps, you can say, "Hey, Google, take me to the nearest gas station," and they automatically redirect you.

For driver safety, Waze wins out. While Google Maps follows the company's trend of prioritizing aesthetics over practicality, Waze's interface is bright, bold, and intuitive.

Google Maps vs. Waze: Traffic information and hazards

Both apps provide real-time traffic updates but display them in different ways. Waze's reliance on user input means you can expect almost instantaneous updates in busy areas. Google Maps' is slower at identifying hazards and traffic jams.

While using Waze, the app prompts you to check if a reported hazard or traffic slowdown is still there. If you respond negatively, the app removes the hazard from everyone's maps if other drivers agree. There's a constant stream of updates on hazards or traffic slowdowns, along with drivers' estimated speeds.

Google Maps color-codes roads from red to green depending on traffic congestion. You don't see estimated speeds or receive real-time updates. Google Maps allows you to report hazards or speed cameras, but it doesn't prompt you like Waze.

For up-to-date traffic information, Waze easily wins. The data is more detailed and up-to-date. However, due to the reliance on users, hazards may go unreported for a while in rural areas.

Google Maps vs. Waze: Trip planning

Both apps provide trip-planning features. While Waze offers a detailed breakdown of traffic and estimated arrival times, Google Maps' public transport information gives a better idea of the options available.

Waze's trip planning tool makes it easy to check the estimated arrival time from your date and time of departure by car. It's accurate and quick to use. You can connect it to your calendar to receive notifications of the best time to leave.

Google Maps' trip planning isn't convenient when comparing different times, but it is more detailed. The app automatically generates alternative public transport routes even when exploring private transport options. Even if you're planning to drive, you might discover that a train is the faster option. Something that's impossible with Waze.

If your only transport option is driving, Waze is the better choice for trip planning. If you want to see all your options, Google Maps provides a detailed breakdown of every transport option that gets you to your destination.

Google Maps vs. Waze: Discovering nearby locations

Close

Google Maps and Waze support discovering nearby gas stations, restaurants, coffee shops, and other locations. Google Maps' extensive database of businesses and user reviews is more informative than the information Waze provides.

Google's business information pages contain opening times, reviews, menus, photos, updates, contact details, and more. The app is a comprehensive guide to nearby services, whether in the middle of traveling or planning a trip.

Waze offers a limited selection of nearby location options and only displays crucial information like opening times, contact details, and reviews. It's helpful in a pinch but switch to Google Maps or Yelp for a comprehensive guide to nearby businesses.

Google Maps vs. Waze: Which is best for you?

Google Maps' comprehensive database of routes and locations makes it the perfect companion if you like to explore all your transport and location options before setting off. While offering unparalleled real-time updates for driving, Waze is useless when it comes to public transport and has limited offline support for routes. In contrast, Google Maps can save entire regions offline.

If you drive regularly, Waze will help you get from A to B as fast as possible while minimizing the risk of hazards. If you're exploring a new location or regularly use public transport, Google Maps should be your go-to navigation app. Either way, both are compatible with Android Auto.