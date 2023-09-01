Summary Google Maps is testing a redesigned UI on mobile, with noticeable changes to the colors of city blocks and streets, resembling Apple Maps.

Water bodies and green areas now have different colors, with teal blue and desaturated emerald green replacing previous colors.

The bottom bar is shorter and lacks Material You dynamic theming, resulting in a significant departure from the previous Google Maps look.

Android is perpetually compared to iOS, since they are rival smartphone operating systems, and that goes for system apps as well. Google Maps or Maps Go is installed by default on almost all Android devices, including those running custom skins like One UI or OxygenOS, and we often compare its features to Apple Maps and Waze, all of which are among the best navigation apps around. For better or for worse, Google has updated the Maps UI, so it closely resembles Apple Maps, and the results can be polarizing.

Colors of water bodies and green areas in Google Maps (left), the redesigned Maps UI (center), and Apple Maps (right)

Source: 9to5Google

Google Maps appears to be testing a redesigned UI in the default view on mobile. As 9to5Google observes, the biggest change you are likely to notice is the colors of city blocks and streets — they used to be gray and white, respectively, but are now white and gray. The gray streets, with a darker gray used to represent expressways and freeways instantly reminds us of Apple Maps. The yellow color used for freeways is now used to demarcate routes with moderate congestion.

The color of freeways in the old Google Maps (left); and in the redesigned UI (right)

If you live near a water body like a lake, stream, or river, you’ll notice Google has replaced the lavender-bluish color with a teal blue shade. Conversely, the color for brush and forests picks up a bluish hue, ditching the leaf green color for a desaturated emerald green shade. You’ll see this green in other banners and UI elements which previously used the bright green from Google’s logo, and we cannot fathom why Google is ditching its brand colors this way.

Google's bright green elements in Maps (left) have been replaced in the redesigned UI (right)

The bottom bar in Google Maps is also shorter than before, with the noticeable lack of Material You dynamic theming. Although these seem like minor color changes, the combined result is a striking departure from what Google Maps used to look like. For better or for worse, it looks a lot like Apple Maps now. Thankfully, the web interface and dark mode UI on mobile appear completely unchanged.

Interestingly, we aren’t seeing the changes on our devices, so it could be a test limited to a handful of users, or the early stages of a phased widespread rollout. It could also be a part of a bigger change, given that Google is testing redesigned pins for your saved places too.