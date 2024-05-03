Summary Google Maps is testing a new look with distinct changes, offering a layered experience for users to navigate more intuitively.

New UI features removed visual elements for a cleaner look, providing slightly more information for users for a better navigation experience.

Users can check for the changes on their devices, as it is a server side update that enhances the overall visual appeal and usability of the app.

Google Maps is a fan favorite when it comes to navigation software and for good reasons. The app offers a pleasant visual experience, and it's always evolving to add more features and quality of life changes. While we've seen Google add some notable changes in the past, like some big 3D upgrades, it looks like a redesign of the app could finally be coming, as the brand once again tests a new look for its popular navigation software.

Now, before we get too excited about this upcoming change, we've seen this all happen before. Google introduced some pretty big changes to its app a couple of months ago, introducing a newly redesigned UI that offered a more modern look for the app with bigger cards, rounded corners, and a design that felt overall felt more intuitive. Of course, this never really rolled out completely, leaving some wondering whether the redesign would ever really come.

Small changes could make all the difference

Well, a new report from 9to5Google shows that Google is back at it once again, rolling out a new UI for some users, but this time there are distinct changes, which means, Google has been working on refining its previous efforts into something better. One of the biggest differences from the previous attempt is that full screen UIs have been tossed out in exchange for a layered experience.

This provides users with the ability to still see more of what was going on with the previous screen, which is great because sometimes, you really just want to take a small peek to kind of refresh your memory about your navigating situation. Of course, this also provides a more intuitive way to interact with the panes on the screen, making it easier to understand the app without a second thought.

The news outlet also reports there are some visual elements that have been removed as well, making it a cleaner overall look when compared to the previous attempt. There's now slightly more information on the screen, and some other elements of the mapping app have been changed to give it a slightly better look when navigating. Again, this is all very exciting, but since this hasn't rolled out yet, there's no telling whether this is just a test or if it will someday see a wide release.

You can always try your luck and see whether these changes have landed on your mobile device. There isn't an app update to download as this looks to be a server side change. And if you've never used Google Maps, now's the perfect time to try it out. The app is available on the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store and is a great option if you're frequently navigating. So give it a try.