This after people were able to pin the tail on the Russian insurgency

Ukraine is entering its fifth day fending off the invasion of Russian aircraft, artillery, and troops. War turns many priorities upside down: businesses are shuttered and shelters with bread lines take their place. In response to those rapid changes, Google Maps has made a few of its own in the country.

Reuters has confirmed from the company that users around the world will no longer be able to see live information on traffic conditions and business capacity in Ukraine after it consulted local authorities and other sources. The decision was made after scholars noted certain areas of road congestion near Ukraine's borders that corresponded with Russian troop movements. Live traffic information in Ukraine will remain available to local users in navigation mode.

Traffic sensors are everyday parts of city living in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Lviv. As they become theaters of battle, there are risks to keeping that information — especially if it details civilian movement fleeing the area — in public view.

Google is taking other measures to limit the spread of disinformation and encouraging users to secure their accounts during the war.

A number of U.S. wireless carriers are currently not charging for international calls to Ukraine.

Nokia's newest Android Go phones have removable batteries and other 2014 specs Let's party like it's the 2010s again

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email