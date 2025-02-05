Google Maps comes preinstalled on all the most popular Android phones, so it's easy to understand why most people exclusively use the mapping app for directions. However, nowadays it's rare that I pull out Google Maps, except to check restaurant opening times.

I used to make the three-hour round trip from Seattle every week. While most of this journey took place along the easy-to-navigate Interstate 5, I would regularly have to navigate Seattle's hilly streets when roadworks, accidents, or the 2020-2022 Seattle Bridge closure pushed me off course. These situations made a navigation app vital. Even when my route was clear of obstructions, the notorious Seattle traffic would cause me greater delays than roadworks ever could. While Google Maps did its best to help me avoid these situations, it was only after my switch to Waze that they ceased to dramatically impact my journeys.

Waze's alerts are a game-changer

Close

Even if Waze didn't have half the features I'll discuss later in this article, I would still keep using it for the alerts. For me, this is the signature feature of Waze, and the one that makes it a clear winner over Google Maps in populated areas.

Waze will alert you via an audio message when you're approaching a police car, a car stopped on the shoulder, an accident, or other obstruction or incident. The system works on a community reporting feature, so if you pass one of the aforementioned incidents, you can report it to Waze. Google Assistant is built into the app; you can make hands-free reports to Waze. With the app open, you can say "OK Google" followed by your report. The reports you can make include:

"Report police."

"Report a crash."

"Report stopped vehicle on shoulder."

It cannot be overstated how powerful Waze's real-time alerts are

Waze will then update nearby drivers with your report. When you pass a reported object or incident, Waze will ask you if it is still there. If multiple drivers report that it is gone, Waze will remove the alert.

It cannot be overstated how powerful Waze's real-time alerts are, especially when you're in an area crammed with cars like Seattle. Alerts of obstructions are fantastic for safety. When I receive a report of a car stopped on the shoulder, I immediately take my foot off the accelerator and check my distance to the car in front of me.

Related Google Maps vs. Waze Which navigation app is better for you?

The traffic alerts were the real game-changer though. Thanks to the real-time reporting, I would know exactly how long the traffic jam would last. I tested this feature multiple times when entering Seattle, it's like magic. Within a minute either side of the delay reported by Waze, I would be cruising along at a regular speed again. Coupled with traffic updates from further ahead, I could send a text via "OK Google" voice commands to report my arrival at my friend's house to the minute.

This system of alerts meant I drove safer, with an improved sense of my ETA than I ever did with Google Maps. In my tests, Waze would get me to my destination within a couple of minutes of its estimated ETA, whereas Google Maps would vary by ten minutes or more. On the rare occasions, I hit zero obstructions or traffic, both apps would have equally accurate ETAs, but Waze kept it accurate in the worst traffic.

Waze made navigating unfamiliar streets a breeze

There's no need to worry about unexpected lane changes

Close

I hate driving at the best of times. Even while driving the streets around my house for the hundredth time, I never felt comfortable behind the wheel. This feeling is magnified a thousandfold when navigating a new time, and my first times driving the streets of Seattle were anxiety-ridden journeys until I discovered Waze.

I should clarify that I have never felt in danger, or been in an accident, while using Google Maps or Waze

Google Maps got me from A to B without problems, but I felt I always had to be on my toes to look out for unexpected lane changes. Google Maps does a decent job of telling you which lane is an exit lane, or turn only, but it's very short range. Waze will tell you which lanes become turn-only after an intersection, so you don't have to make rapid changes at the last minute, which is what frequently happened to me when driving in downtown Seattle.

In general, Waze eased my driving anxiety by providing incredibly accurate information on unfamiliar roads. I felt confident that I wouldn't encounter an unexpected obstruction, I could focus on driving safely rather than navigating.

Why I'll never completely replace Google Maps with Waze when driving

Waze suffers in rural areas

Waze replaced Google Maps for 90% of my driving time, but Google Maps is indispensable for the other 10%. Waze's greatest strength is its real-time live updates. If you're in a rural area with little traffic and poor data connection, its accuracy drops dramatically.

You can use Waze offline, but it's nowhere near as useful as Google Maps. If I was unsure whether my data connection would hold up on my occasional trips through the Cascades, I would switch to Google Maps' offline functionality. While I knew there would be a chance of unexpected obstructions, the app would still be able to get me to my destination eventually.

Related How to use Waze Offline Maps Get Waze directions even without internet

Waze is a safer and more accurate navigation tool than Google Maps

While I currently use Citymapper as my primary navigation tool due to the higher prevalence of public transport in the UK, I always switch back to Waze when I'm driving. Its live reports feature is unmatched by any other navigation app, and I feel much safer on the road.