If you live along the Gulf Coast and southeastern Atlantic Coast, you know how tricky and worrisome hurricane season can be. Preparation is key. Google Maps is much more equipped for emergencies than when it first launched.

Google Maps helps you locate emergency shelters and learn about nearby store stocks directly from the app and web. You can check Google Maps on any working Android phone, tablet, or computer. Consulting Google Maps for this handy information isn't too perplexing. But to ensure this process remains as easy as possible, we show you how to stock up on essentials, like ice, to help with emergency preparations.

How to find stores selling ice on Google Maps

Google Maps has a "Products Nearby" feature that allows users to search for specific products and store stock. It will show matches for stores nearby, and you can click on them to view if the product is in stock or be redirected to a page that lets you browse the selection directly.

The key strategy of using Google Maps to find products, like ice, during hurricane season is to use the correct search terms and filters (for example, you may see results for ice cream shops), so you don't have to sift through unnecessary results in case your state/area is close to being in a state of emergency. We will show you how to do this below.

Find stores using the Google Maps app

Open the Google Maps app. At the top of the Search bar, type buy ice near me or buy ice. Scroll down the results and browse stores or shops with the "Ice supplier" label. Close Once you have found a store, tap on the image to select it. Next to the selected entry, tap Directions or Save. You can choose to set the destination or bookmark it for later viewing. Close

Find stores using the Google Maps web

Open a web browser. Click Maps in Google apps or navigate to maps.google.com in a new tab. Inside the Search bar, type buy ice near me or buy ice (if you plan to travel outside your geographical area) and click enter. A list of stores will populate the search results below. Select a store/shop. Typically, a store will supply ice if it has the label "Ice supplier" next to it. You have three options to choose from. Selecting Directions will list where it is and how to get to that destination. Choosing Save will let you view this location for later. You can also drop a pin or select Send to phone. Choosing the latter will open Google Maps on mobile so you can view all the options using the app, which is helpful while on the go.

We recommend checking the hours below the store/shop location entry. You can't acquire ice if the store or shop is closed. To help narrow down your search, we recommend using filters, like "Open Now," to sort the list of suppliers that work with your schedule.

Does Google Maps tell you the product stock of a store?

You can view the product stock information for some stores. Once you check Google Maps, some store entries will have a Product tab next to Overview. Selecting the Product tab will bring up a search option, which redirects you to a Google search and shopping page, where you can search for ice (or any other product), and it will bring up results showing a list of product specifications and details. Underneath the product search entries, you can find a green "In stock" status, which lets you know if it is still in stock. This feature does depend on Google's Merchant Center, so not every merchant will have this data published.

Consult Google's crisis sheet before heading out

If you are looking for ice as a last-ditch effort, you should monitor crisis-related alerts on Google Maps. You do not want to travel to unnecessary, dangerous locations. Google has a built-in crisis sheet dictating if an active crisis affects a specific area. To quickly check, open Google Maps, click or tap on a nearby location, and if an active crisis is detected, an alert will appear at the top of the map. We recommend scouting out an area before heading out.

Google Maps includes alerts for:

Earthquakes

Floods

Hurricanes or typhoons

Tropical storms

Wildfires (may need to zoom to see)

What else to do during a state of emergency

Whether you are experiencing an outage or about to be, you will want to work on an emergency preparedness plan to help you through a crisis. The US alone averages 17.7 hurricanes every 10 years. When disaster strikes, it