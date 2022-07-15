Before GPS apps, if you wanted to go somewhere new you had to unfold a large sheet of paper covered with obscure names and symbols, desperately trying to glean some knowledge from the mysteries fixed upon its surface. Worse, once you found your way, you had to write down your intended path on a paper or risk losing your route in the forgotten depths of your memories. Today, we have Google Maps which buffers us from the eldritch knowledge of cartography and helps a billion people a month find out where they are and gets them where they want to go.

But there's so much more to Google Maps than getting directions or finding a sushi restaurant that's open at 9 p.m. Here, we're going to look at 10 of the most useful and little-known Google Maps tricks and features.

Although we've used an Android phone to walk through our Google Maps tips, Apple need not worry. Google Maps for iOS is very similar to the Android app, so you should have no problem following along.

How to add a stop in Google Maps

Getting from point A to point B with Google Maps is trivial and has been part of the base functionality of the service since it was exclusively on desktop browsers. But you might not know that it's possible to add more than one destination to your trip. If you're on your way from Kansas City to Denver, plotting a stop in Cawker City to see the World's Biggest Ball of Twine is a breeze.

On the desktop

Click Add destination. Enter a new trip destination. If you need to reorder your stops, click and drag to the left of the destinations.

On your Android phone or iPhone

Open Google Maps. Touch the three-dot menu. Select Add stop. Enter a new destination. Touch and drag the two-bar icon right of the stop to reorder.

How to access Google Maps offline

Before the world attained the enlightened state it's in now, we lived in a world without nationwide coverage and 5G data plans. Today, these deficits persist, and there's a chance you could be left without coverage while you travel. To overcome this, you don't need to give your hard-earned money to Big Map. Instead, you download a map for offline use.

Open Google Maps. Search for a location on your phone. Touch the name of the city or drag up from the bottom of the screen. Select the three-dot menu. Tap Download offline map.

If you're traveling internationally or taking a long road trip, you'll want to download maps for all the areas you plan to visit. Carriers often have limited international coverage and some Android phones have limited band support by region.

Maps will show you the area it will download. You can zoom in or out to decrease or increase the area saved and drag to change the area. At the bottom of the screen you can see how much storage the map will take up on your phone.

Get real-time location info on Google Maps

Traditional maps are fixed in time, forever showing what was. One of the advantages of Google Maps is that it's updated constantly. And not with just new roads and business information. It also shows you the current traffic, so you can use the little-known shortcut to get where you're going, or at least give your friends an accurate ETA.

Get real-time Google Map info on your desktop

Hover over the Layers icon in the lower-left corner. Click the Traffic icon.

Green is for light traffic, yellow is for medium traffic, and red is for heavy traffic.

To see how busy a business or public space is in your browser:

Select a business or location. Scroll down on the side menu to popular times.

Get real-time Google Map info on your Android Phone or iPhone

Open Google Maps. Tap the Overlay icon in the upper-right corner. Tap the Traffic icon.

Green is for light traffic, yellow is for medium traffic, and red is for heavy traffic.

To see how busy a business or public space is on your phone:

Tap a location. Tap the Live information below the name of the location.

Some places will show live crowd data, while others will show typical crowd information.

Let Pegman show you the street views on Google Maps

Sometimes, to get where you need to go, a bird's-eye view isn't enough. Sometimes, you need to be on the ground to find your destination or make sense of that tricky intersection. Instead of wasting your time potentially driving around in circles until you figure it out, you can use Street View to scout the area ahead of time.

On your browser

Locate the Pegman in the lower-left corner of the window. Click and drag it to the location you'd like to view from street level.

You'll only be able to drop it on roads that have the blue overlay.

How to use Street View on your Android Phone or iPhone

On mobile, there is no Pegman. However, Street View is still accessible.

Open Google Maps. Tap on the Layers icon in the upper-right corner. Select Street View. Close the Layers menu. Tap the map where you'd like to see a street-level view.

On both mobile and desktop, you can click or touch and drag to change your view or click or tap to change your location.

Find gas stations on Google Maps

Google Maps is an amazing tool for improving your quality of life while driving. It's also a good tool to help you keep driving by quickly showing you where the nearest gas stations are. On a desktop, click the Gas button at the top of the window. On Android and iPhone, the button is there, but you'll have to swipe the top menu bar to the left to see it.

Depending on where you're looking for gas, Google Maps may show you how much gas costs at the different gas stations.

View your location history on Google Maps

Google Maps is great for finding where you want to go and planning how to get there. But did you know that it keeps track of where you've been as well? Although that straddles the line between "hey, that's neat" and "wow, that's creepy," there's an undeniable nostalgic pleasure in looking back on a year or more of travel.

View Google Maps location history on your desktop

Click the three-bar menu in the search bar at the top left. Select Your timeline.

From here, you can see an overview of everywhere you've been. If you want to get more granular, you can select a specific year or month. If you choose a day, Google will show you its best guess for the route you took on that day's travels

View Google Maps location history on your Android phone or iPhone

Tap your profile icon in the upper-right corner. Touch Your Timeline.

For whatever reason, the Google Maps app has a few more options that you can play with. Drag the menu at the top of the screen to see them all.

How to save your parking spot on Google Maps

Driving somewhere is the easy part of any trip. The challenge begins with trying to remember where you left your car. Whether you left it in a parking garage downtown or baking in the sun in a far corner of your local outlet mall, Google Maps is here to remember where you parked your car.

Save your parking spot on the Google Maps app

Tap the blue dot that shows your current location. On the menu that pops up, tap Save parking.

Google Maps places a yellow pin on the map to show you where you parked. You'll even be able to make notes about where you are and mark down when you parked. And if you want to let someone else know where you parked, there's an option to share your parking location.

Mark your favorite places in Google Maps

If you go to enough places, you're bound to find a few that you like more than the others. They're the kinds of places that you keep coming back to. To make it easier for Maps to take you back to these places, you can put them in a list of favorite places. Dropping a pin is one of our favorite Google Maps features and have a more in-depth guide to Google Map pins and Google My Maps

To save a location on desktop or mobile:

Select a place or set of coordinates. Click Save. Choose or create a list in which to save your place.

If you're using mobile, your favorite places will be pinned on your map with an icon according to which list they were put in.

Accessing your list of favorites involves a couple of steps. Still, it's faster than typing or pinching and zooming.

On your desktop, follow these steps:

Click on the three-bar menu in the upper-left corner. Select Your places. Choose the list with the saved place you're looking for. Select the saved location.

On mobile, the process is exactly the same, except tap the Saved button at the bottom of the screen to access your list of saved places.

How to share your location in Google Maps

Using a map to get to your destination is all well and good, but what if you need to let someone else know where you are? Google Maps has a handy feature for sharing your live location with someone for a set time. This only works if the person you're sharing with has a Google account.

Tap your profile picture in the upper-right corner. Select Location sharing. Tap the Share location button. Choose how long you'd like to share your location. Select the person you wish to share with (connections whose Gmail address is in your contact list will have the Google Maps icon over their image). Tap Share.

If you don't have the Gmail address of the person you'd like to share with your contacts, you can still share your location. Instead of sharing directly via your Google account, Maps will instead give you a link which you can copy and share however you'd like.

How to use Google Maps to find public transportation details

Driving is cool and all, but sometimes it's just too much energy, it's too far, or it's not worth it to find parking where you're going. That's when you need the marvel of the modern metropolis: public transit. You could go to the transit authority website and look up bus and train times, but you have Google Maps, which can tell you transit schedules and route options in most major cities.

The steps to take advantage of this are the same on desktop and mobile:

Set up a route in Google Maps. Select Transit as your preferred method of travel.

Maps will show you a timetable of when the next train, bus, or ferry is leaving, as well as any connections you have to make.

Use Google Maps to plan your next trip

This list is far from exhaustive, and the team at Google Maps has baked in more features than most of us will ever need. In fact, you can even use various Google services to plan your next vacation. And when you want to save a memorable spot that you come across while traveling, drop a pin on your map to save that location or share it with friends.