Summary Google is shutting down the Google Maps Timeline feature on June 9, 2025.

Personal Maps timelines will be saved on individual devices instead of the cloud beginning on that date.

Users should begin the migration to on-device Timeline data before June or risk losing all of their past Maps data.

After several rumors and a period of uncertainty, Google has set a final date for the shutdown of its Timeline feature in Google Maps. Emails are going out to users informing them the service will end on June 9, 2025. User data will be deleted unless users save it on their device before that date.

Timeline was originally known as Location History. It is a fun feature that lets you revisit all the places you explored and the routes you took in the past. It's a geographic recap of sorts, like a logbook of everywhere you went. But since 2023, we've been tracking Google's plans to change it from a cloud-based service to a more private on-device feature. Then we received an email from Google this past June announcing the service would be killed off on December 1st of this year. Well, December 1st came and went and Timeline is still around. Now we know Google has extended its life another six months.

So what's changing with Timeline, anyway?