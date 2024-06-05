Summary Google Maps remains one of the best apps in its segment despite competition, offering trip review features for users.

The Timeline feature provides an easy journey log, and is now transitioning to on-device data management.

The changes are killing off Timeline on the web, urging users to update Maps and associated preferences to retain access to older data.

Google Maps is by far the most popular mapping and navigation app on Android, despite stiff competition from rivals. Google’s service benefits from an accessible UI, regular updates, and several features tucked away in the sub-menus to help plan trips, execute them, and review the stats after the fact. One of them collates your escapades and serves interesting stats, and has been cloud-delivered for the longest time, but Google is now rolling out changes to keep that personal data more secure and private.

Formerly known as Location History, the Timeline feature in Google account settings helps you maintain a logbook of journeys undertaken with no additional effort, thanks to location data collection in the background. If you’re a frequent traveler, these can make for fascinating year-end summaries or just handy day-wise summaries. However, some of us aren’t too comfortable sharing such private details with the tech titan and would rather have it stored on-device.

Since late 2023, we’ve come across ongoing development of on-device Timeline management, but the changes just started rolling out recently. Android Police staff received emails about it and Redditor /u/SOS2_Punic_Boogaloo posted about the same topic too.

Timeline for Maps on the Web is dying

Close

Email about Google Maps’ Timeline migration

Right off the bat, it isn’t a Google change unless something is lost or killed off, and unsurprisingly, it's time for Timeline on the web to bite the dust. Explaining the change, Google says it won’t have any data to display on the web interface after the switch to on-device location data management through the Maps app.

To retain access to your old Timeline data and ensure subsequent collection is localized, you'll need to update to a recent version of Maps and follow the instructions in a push notification, in-app alert, or email you receive. You just need to specify your data management preferences on a device of your choice. That’s because the new system curates Timeline for each of your devices independently. Alternatively, you can back your Timeline data to Google servers manually or automatically. This can come in handy if you’re planning to switch to a new phone or tablet without losing the Timeline data.

The email we received mentioned that users have until December 1, 2024, to keep their saved visits and routes on the device or back them up. It warns that inaction could result in partial or complete loss of old data. If you miss the deadline, Google will try to move the last 90 days of location history to the first device you sign in to after the cutoff date, and all the older trips will be auto-deleted. We suggest keeping an eye out for this email.

Support documentation detailing the changes was updated recently, and it should give you more control over location data management without the compulsion of blindly entrusting Google with the responsibility. That said, Google is changing things slowly, so don’t panic if you haven’t received an email or seen the notification about this already.