Google Maps is one of the most popular navigation apps, even though cartographers may frown upon its accuracy. The app packs all utilities necessary for identifying where you are, where you want to go, and how to get there. You can even create lists of interesting places, sorted categorically to show up as color-coded pins. However, we recently saw Google Maps testing a new circular icon, replacing conventional pin-shaped ones for saved places.

On Google Maps, you can save places of interest in multiple custom lists or one of the four available pre-made lists — Want to go, Favorites, Labeled, and Starred places. Maps drops pins on each of these places for you, with a pin color matched to the list. Although the iconography is clearly different, it can be challenging to tell pins for your saved places apart from the ones Google Maps features by default. For instance, forests and parks have green pins, as do places from your Want to go list. The icon in the pin is all that differs

4 Images Close

Pins of saved places from Want to go (green), Favorites (pink), Starred (yellow), and custom (blue) lists

Now, Google is testing a circular icon to replace the pin-shaped one, for places in each of your saved lists. The shape is markedly different from the Google Maps pins for hospitals, parks, eateries, resorts, etc., making it easier to identify at a glance. The icon inside the new circular marker is the same as the pins we are habituated to, so Starred places have a yellow circle with a black star inside them instead of a yellow pin with a black star inside. Location pins for other lists are color-matched similarly.

Close

New circular pins for your saved places

This is a relatively minor change, but will be greatly appreciated by anyone using Maps to plan their day’s stops or a visit to a new city. Notably, pins from searches and those you manually drop on the map retain the classic shape. The new circular pins seem to be a limited test or in the early stages of release for now, available to just a handful of people. Google doesn’t say when it will roll out the change more widely, but smaller UI changes like this should come out pretty quickly.

Thanks: Eduardo