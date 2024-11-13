Key Takeaways Google Maps introduces a new Explore along your route feature for personalized pit stops while driving.

Users can find suggested attractions, restaurants, landmarks, and scenic views easily.

The feature differs from previous versions, providing curated recommendations for a more personalized experience.

Cars can do so much more than simply shuttle people from point A to point B. They're also great for exploring the world, and Google Maps on both Android and iOS is helping people do that with their latest feature.

Related Google Maps vs. Waze Which navigation app is better for you?

Google Maps just introduced Explore along your route, a new feature that suggests stops along the way in which you might be interested. It enhances your drive by pointing out places of interest, like a charming local cafe or a scenic lookout. It requires no planning. Let Google Maps do it for you.

Google Maps can find your perfect pit stops

Explore along your route works directly within the Google Maps app. It surfaces recommendations on command, with the tap of a button. Here's how it works.

Enter your destination like normal. Tap Add stops to see Google's suggested attractions, along with pins on the map for top-rated restaurants, landmarks, and scenic views. You can reveal different categories by swiping up from the bottom of the screen. For example, if you want to stop for waffles, you can select the specific topic from this screen.

It's a flexible feature. You can preview detailed information about each suggestion before settling on it, and add it to your trip with a single tap.

Wait, didn't we already have that in Google Maps?

Some users may have seen similar functionality before now, but Google assures us this is a brand new feature. The previous versions of Google Maps were actually much more generalized. Users were presented with every business and landmark in the area, which made it useful for quickly finding general resources but lacked the curated, personalized touch of the new explore feature. It was more like a big directory rather than a road trip assistant.

Explore along your route turns Google Maps into much more than a business directory. In some ways it resembles an older version of Google Maps that showcased weather updates along the route, but now it is much more personalized. It's all about the journey, not the destination.