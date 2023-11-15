Summary Google Maps is introducing improvements to its public transit routing system, including clearer station entrances and exits in 80 cities.

Google Maps has announced a slew of new updates today. The company is launching a new public transit routing system with better routes and clearer station entrances and exits. There are also improvements for collaborative lists and emoji reactions for user content like photos and reviews, with support for Emoji Kitchen. The changes are rolling out over the next few weeks to Android and iOS.

Public transit improvements

Navigating big cities and stations can be tricky, and Google Maps hasn’t exactly been great at this despite additions like Live View making it easier to orient yourself when you enter the street. Google wants to improve this experience further by showing the exact location of exits and entrances, including which side of the street they’re on and clear routes to and from them. This will be available in 80 cities at the beginning, with Google mentioning Berlin, Boston, London, Madrid, New York City, Paris, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, and Toronto as examples.

Google is also updating the navigation interface to make it easier to adjust public transit routing to your preferences. While there were previously only two quick ways to customize your trip — a departure time drop down and a nondescript “options” button — the new update will make different filters and modes more visible. The toolbar at the top of the navigation interface will gain options to prioritize your preferred mode of transport and a quick way to change your route options. This should make it easier to customize routes to your liking by prioritizing fewer transfers, less walking, lowest cost, or wheelchair accessibility over other factors.

Google says these two updates are rolling out over the coming weeks on both Android and iOS.

Better collaboration options and emoji reactions

Google Maps has long featured lists as an option to save places to visit right within the app. You could already collaborate with others in this system, but it was rather difficult to actually use it to discuss plans. Google’s update is supposed to make this easier with emoji reactions on added places, allowing you to vote on which to visit more easily. Google will also make it easier to invite collaborators to lists right when you share a place with others. These additions will roll out to Android and iOS in the coming weeks, according to the company.

Emoji reactions aren’t only coming to lists, though. Google is also adding the feature to any content added by the community, allowing you to react to images, videos, and reviews. For some content, Google says you will also be able to use Emoji Kitchen creations thanks to AI. One example is that when you see an image of a bagel and react with a yum face emoji, Google will suggest a mashup of the yum face and a bagel instead. This feature is starting to roll out today to both big mobile platforms.

In addition to the new features, Google has a few tips up its sleeves to avoid crowds as much as possible this holiday season. The company gives hints about which travel times to avoid, like saying not to travel on Tuesday or Wednesday at 4 to 5 pm before Thanksgiving. On Black Friday, you can avoid the worst traffic by not traveling between 3 to 4 pm. The company also shared an infographic on the most popular times at shopping centers, grocery stores, airports, and more as a guide through the holiday season.