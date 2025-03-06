Summary Android 16 Beta 2.1 introduces limited support for Live Updates, a new notification feature similar to iOS Live Activities.

Google Maps on Android 16 Beta 2.1 triggers the Live Updates feature with real-time information.

The full implementation of the Live Updates feature, including lock screen display, may come in future Android 16 beta versions.

Android 16 is currently in beta, headed for a stable release in June. One of the update's defining new features is a new type of notification called Live Updates. The feature, similar to iOS's Live Activities, highlights real-time information for ongoing activities both on your lock screen and in your status bar. The feature wasn't active in Android 16 Beta 2. But reporting for Android Authority, Mishaal Rahman writes that Live Updates are partially functional in Android 16 Beta 2.1 — and Google Maps can already take advantage of the new functionality, at least to a point.

We caught a glimpse of the feature in action last month, but it wasn't actually available in the wild before Android 16 Beta 2.1 debuted last week. When using turn-by-turn navigation in Google Maps on Android 16 Beta 2.1, you may see a chip in the status bar spelling out what you need to do next (above). Tapping the chip will expand the standard Maps navigation notification. The feature isn't fully implemented, however; the full Live Updates experience will also display information on the lock screen and always-on display, an aspect this version lacks. Locking and unlocking your device while the Live Updates chip is visible may also make the feature disappear.

Source: Hamzah M

It's not clear whether Google intended to roll out Live Updates functionality in Android 16 Beta 2.1. In addition to Google Maps, we've received reports of other applications activating the Live Updates UI, including the WiFiman app (above) and an unnamed app that apparently hadn't received an update since sometime last year. It may be the case that some older API is tripping the Live Updates UI. Still, that we're seeing these updates at all seems like a good indicator that a future beta version of Android 16 may embrace the feature more fully.

The Android 16 beta is currently set to enter its platform stability phase with an update coming sometime later this month, with a stable release planned for June.

Thanks: Hamzah, Armando, and Eduardo