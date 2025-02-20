Did you know that the little yellow fella you drag in Google Maps Street View is called Pegman? It's not the most practical tip, but you'll find the ones below useful. You can change many Google Maps settings, some of which you may not know of, to reach your destination conveniently or efficiently. There's nothing fancy about these tips, and they work on any Android handset, from high-end models to the best budget Android phones. Buckle up!

8 Set your vehicle engine type

To get optimal routes

If you drive a car, let Google Maps know what kind of engine it has. Does it run on gas, diesel, or electricity, or is it a hybrid? When the app knows this, it recommends routes with optimum fuel efficiency. If you pick an electric vehicle, you'll select the type of plug it uses so that Google Maps shows relevant charging station information. Here's where you'll find the option:

Tap the circle with your profile picture. Go to Settings > Your vehicles. Close Select the type of engine your car has. If applicable, select the type of electric connector it uses to charge. Close

7 Turn off Play Voice Over Bluetooth

Don't let notifications interrupt your jam

I use my phone to play audio through my car's radio over Bluetooth, so I have this feature off. Disabling it forces Google Maps voice notifications to play through the phone's speaker, even when it is connected to a Bluetooth device. I can still hear the notification, and it doesn't annoy passengers or interrupt what I'm listening to. If you use Maps with Bluetooth earphones, leave the feature on. You'll find the toggle in Google Maps > Settings > Navigation > Play Voice Over Bluetooth.

Close

6 Download offline maps

It saves data and makes Maps faster

Google Maps automatically downloads map data for locations you visit often. You can also download maps manually. Having maps offline on your device helps Maps work faster. It is also convenient when traveling abroad, where mobile data may be expensive or unavailable. Keep in mind that offline maps take up storage space. For example, an area the size of New Jersey consumes about 0.9GB of space.

Tap your profile icon. Tap Offline maps. Tap Select your own map. Close Select the area you want to save offline. You can pinch to zoom in or out. Tap Download. You can download map data for multiple areas. Close

5 Set your home and work locations

Because why not?

These are the places you navigate to and from most often. Therefore, set your home and work locations in Google Maps. By doing so, they are always ready for picking on the map and in the search bar, where they appear in the first two spots. You can edit these locations by going to Google Maps Settings and selecting Edit home or work.

Close

4 Add a Google Maps widget to your home screen

A search bar and handy features at your fingertips

Google Maps includes handy widgets that give you quick access to frequently used features. I'm a fan of the big widget (pictured below) that includes a search bar and shortcuts to my home and work locations. However, the shortcuts to the traffic view and for sharing my location are also nice.