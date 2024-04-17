Summary Google Maps and Search now offer sustainable travel options like public transit and walking routes alongside driving directions.

Updates to Maps will include AI-generated information for EV owners about charging stations on their routes.

A Search feature is expanding to include train and bus schedules, ticket prices, and booking links in multiple countries for eco-conscious travelers.

Depending on where you are headed while traveling, it may be easiest to hop in a car and drive to your destination. That being said, using a gas-powered vehicle isn’t the most eco-friendly way to travel. Whether you’re looking for ways to reduce your carbon footprint or you don’t want to drive, Google Maps and Search are rolling out some updates that could help.

Google has announced a series of changes to its Maps and Search services, which are geared toward promoting more sustainable travel options. For example, suggested driving routes in Maps will now be accompanied by public transit and walking options as well. Initially, the new Maps features will be available in 15 cities, including Montreal, Paris, Amsterdam, and London. If you still prefer to drive and happen to own an EV, Google is refining Maps to better suit you, too — specific AI-generated navigation information will soon be integrated to help you find a charger.

How Search will be expanded for sustainability

The Search feature has also been expanded to include more information on up-to-date train and bus schedules. Ticket prices will be listed, along with links to book trips. To start, the additional train information in Search will be available in 38 countries, and bus data will be accessible in 15 countries. In the coming months, the company says that train route suggestions will populate when you input queries into Google Flights. The goal is to presumably provide more carbon-friendly options for travelers who aren’t restricted to air travel.

Google is continuing to roll out new features to give its apps an edge over the competition. For instance, beta testers recently noticed 3D renderings in Maps during navigation. The idea behind 3D buildings is to give drivers more awareness on the road, and the feature can be toggled off if necessary. Although these tweaks don’t seem like a big deal, it’s worth acknowledging the impact on the user experience. If sustainability is a concern for travelers, for example, these features may be incentives to use Maps — and one new app user counts as a valuable win for Google.