Key Takeaways Google Maps will now publicly warn users about businesses soliciting fake reviews.

It will also impose restrictions on the business profile, including removing reviews and restricting the ability to receive reviews.

The policy previously only applied to businesses in the UK but is now applicable globally.

If you are a heavy Google Maps user, you probably depend on user reviews to determine whether a business or restaurant is worth visiting. With the advent of AI, many businesses are getting fake and AI-generated reviews on their Google Business Profiles. This makes it challenging to determine whether a business is genuinely good or if the positive reviews are fake and only intended to inflate its ranking. After updating its Fake Engagement policy documents earlier this month, Google is now coming down heavily on businesses that engage in fake reviews and ratings.

As Search Engine Roundtable reports and the screenshot below from an X user shows, Google will publicly display a warning on a business's Google Maps listing if it is found soliciting fake reviews. The updated Fake Engagement policy states Google will place certain restrictions on businesses that violate the guidelines.

Besides removing the fake reviews, the restrictions include not being able to receive new ratings and reviews for a specific time and displaying a public warning on the business page about the removal of fake reviews to consumers.

Google's policy previously limited these restrictions for policy violations to businesses in the UK. However, around mid-September this month, the Business Profile policy violations page was updated to reflect that the restrictions will apply to all businesses irrespective of the region. As of now, only some users in the UK are seeing these warnings.

Google's crackdown on fake reviews is a welcome step

Given Google's strong wording and warnings, it should only be a matter of time before the warnings expand globally and appear on business listings in Google Maps that solicit fake reviews. Businesses can submit an appeal to Google if they believe the company has erroneously evaluated their profile for fake reviews and ratings.

Many businesses indulge in fake review bombing of their competitors. This will make it challenging for Google to determine whether the fake reviews are solicited by the business itself or its competitors so that its profile gets flagged for policy violations. Despite this pitfall, this is a welcome move by Google as it would encourage businesses to garner genuine reviews from their customers instead of indulging in unethical practices.