Google owns Waze and Google Maps, but the apps, while similar in scope, offer substantially different experiences. Waze offers unparalleled real-time driving updates, while Google Maps provides you with the most detailed information about your destination and journey.

Waze is a familiar presence at the top of the Play Store rankings for Maps & Navigation apps, while Google Maps is preinstalled on most Android phones. While the apps used to offer significantly different experiences, Google has updated both apps to make them more similar than ever in 2025. In this article, we'll break down the most important features of each app so you can decide which one is best for you.

Waze offers the best navigation features for drivers

But it only works with private vehicles

Accurate navigation is the most important factor to consider first. While both apps are effective at getting you from A to B, Waze's lack of public transportation tools and Google's limited real-time updates show that they approach the problem in substantially different ways.

First of all, if you don't own a car or rarely drive, Waze isn't worth your time. It is designed exclusively for private vehicles, and it has no functionality for public transport, cycling, or walking.

If you do drive, the comparison gets a little trickier. While accuracy varies between the apps, you can rely on them to get you to your destination on time. In rural areas, both apps offer roughly equal experiences, but in urban or high-traffic areas, Waze wins hands-down. Here's why.

Google Maps offers an effective system of navigational tools that highlight delays, obstructions, speed traps, and other hazards. However, it's a rudimentary system at best; it takes a while for the app to display up-to-date information. However, Google Maps recently integrated Waze reports, which brings the two apps closer together than ever before.

Waze uses real-time updates and voice commands from its drivers to give you the latest information on your journey. For example, if you drive past where Waze has marked an accident on the map, it will ask you if the obstruction is still there. If it is not, you can inform Waze via an "OK, Google" voice command, and it will remove the marker from the map once it's verified your information with other drivers. However, as Google Maps has integrated this feature, you're no longer locked into using Waze for real-time updates on obstructions or police presence. That being said, Waze still seems to offer more accurate and timely reports on delays.

Waze's unparalleled accuracy for navigating hazards, traffic jams, and other incidents that can delay your journey is fantastic. However, in rural areas, it becomes less effective due to the reduced number of Waze users.

If you want to get to your destination by car as quickly and safely as possible, use Waze. In any other situation, Google Maps is best.

Google Maps is the best tool for research

Waze only offers basic information about your destination