Summary Google Maps for Wear OS is finally getting the Offline maps feature after a long wait.

Maps are auto-downloaded when the smartwatch is on Wi-Fi and charging for battery preservation.

Downloaded maps can be easily managed or deleted from the smartwatch, while users can also switch to a larger screen for additional controls.

Google Maps is an integral part of our lives, with many of us relying on the app for navigation, while it's also quite useful to locate the nearest places of interest. Maps also has a pretty decent Wear OS app that lets users perform most of the same tasks as its smartphone counterpart, barring some. Back in August 2022, Google said it would bring offline maps to the Wear OS version of the app, and it looks like the company is finally ready to roll it out just over two years later.

The folks over at 9to5Google witnessed this new addition in version 11.140.0701.W of Google Maps for Wear OS, supposedly running on a Pixel Watch 2. While the site notes that their device is also enrolled in the Maps beta, it's not apparent if that has anything to do with the feature's visibility.

In any case, we expect the feature to appear on all Wear OS smartwatches eventually. This includes older wearables like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 as well as the upcoming Pixel Watch 3.

Leave your phone behind

According to 9to5, the updated app will greet users with a message detailing the availability of Offline maps, with an explanation that maps are auto-downloaded. Meanwhile, users will find an Offline maps option towards the bottom of the main list, right above Settings, as shown above.

Google Maps will auto-download the map for your region, while also pulling any maps that you may have downloaded on the smartphone app. An in-app note tells users that maps are only synced/downloaded when the smartwatch is on Wi-Fi and charging, thus avoiding any battery drain concerns.

Furthermore, users can see how much space each downloaded area takes, with 9to5 saying it can be easily deleted with a tap. There's a Manage on phone option to make additional adjustments on a larger screen. Lastly, using offline maps will display the familiar slashed cloud icon on the top of the smartwatch, positioned to the left of the current time.

This is by no means a groundbreaking feature, and something that we wish landed much sooner. Nevertheless, if you've always wondered what it's like to use Google Maps on your Wear OS smartwatch while being truly offline, you should be able to try it soon.