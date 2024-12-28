Google Maps is one of the best (and most-used) navigation apps. It is preinstalled on most Android smartphones and is often the first app you open when navigating to a location. While Google has consistently improved Maps by adding new customization features, the service still misses one crucial feature: a co-driving mode. Here's why I think Google should add a co-driving mode to Maps and how it could work.

Why a co-driving mode is much-needed

Because driving together to the same destination shouldn't be this hard

Navigating to a destination with Google Maps is straightforward. You open the app, enter your destination (or click a link in search results), and start navigation. It's simple and effective, but only for those trips when you're the only one driving or navigating.

What happens when you're part of a group on a road trip with multiple cars? In these situations, you have to stay coordinated, but it becomes a challenge when navigation is already in progress. Google Maps doesn't offer a way to track others on the same route within the app. This feature would be incredibly useful during group trips when everyone is heading to the same place.

You can share your trip progress through Maps, but this feature has limitations. For instance, when navigating with Google Maps, the app doesn't let you simultaneously track someone else's location, even if you're on the same route going to the same destination. Instead, you must rely on third-party apps like WhatsApp or Telegram to share live locations, which isn't seamless, especially for the person who's driving.

How a co-driving mode would work

Perfect for road trips or group travel

Sanuj Bhatia

This is where a co-driving mode comes in. Imagine a feature that allows all drivers or passengers on the same route to see each other's locations in the navigation interface. For example, if you and your friend drive to the same place in separate vehicles, the co-driving mode would display the other car's location alongside the route on your device in real time.

This feature would make coordination during the trip easier, whether for planning a quick stop, checking someone's progress, or ensuring everyone stays on track. Moreover, it can be handy, especially during emergencies. Emergencies happen, and this feature could be a lifesaver.

Let's say you're driving in a convoy, and one of the vehicles breaks down. The only way to find out is by calling or texting the person in the other car, which might not be practical if you're driving. With co-driving mode, you'd immediately see that the other vehicle has stopped (or has not moved for a long time) and could respond accordingly.

Moreover, designing this feature shouldn't be challenging. A user could start a "co-driving group" in Google Maps and invite others. When it's set up, each driver's car would appear as a live icon on everyone else's map. The route would stay synced for all participants, with features like suggesting stops or alerting the group when someone takes a wrong turn or gets delayed, along with options to adjust the route to regroup.

Come on, Google, this should be a feature already

This feature is overdue and much-needed

It's hard to understand why this feature hasn't been implemented. The technology is there. Live location sharing exists in Google Maps, but not in a way that integrates with active navigation. Co-driving would only be a feature addition on top of this. The only plausible reason I can think of is privacy concerns, but those can be addressed with the proper settings and user controls.

What's even more interesting is that Google has a template for collaborative travel, but the feature was buried in Waze. Waze Carpool, a feature that the Google-owned service discontinued in 2022, connected drivers and riders heading to similar destinations. While the feature was designed for ride-sharing rather than group road trips, it proves Google (or at least a Google-owned company) has the tech for shared active navigation. It just hasn't built it into Google Maps.

It's time for Google Maps to add co-driving

While Google Maps offers several tips and tricks that improve the experience, adding a co-driving mode would improve the navigation service. While Google Maps has numerous helpful features, like using the immersive view to navigate, a feature like co-driving mode would be even more impactful.