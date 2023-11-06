Summary Google Maps for Android Auto is getting a new sleek and functional user interface with recent updates, including the removal of the divider line and bolded travel time.

If you rely on Android Auto in your vehicle while driving, you might also use Google Maps for hassle-free navigation. That being said, the app and its layout haven’t always been easy to leverage on the go. Google has revamped elements to address some of the app’s most pressing issues in recent months, and its work seems to be ongoing. Now, updates rolling out via the Play Store indicate that another redesign is coming to Maps for Android Auto.

Google Maps version 11.104.0100 and Android Auto version 10.8 have delivered a new user interface that appears to be more sleek, modern, and functional (via 9to5Google). As of writing, it seems that the update is a server-side change that has yet to reach all users, even with the requisite combination of software versions.

The divider line that once separated the layout is now gone, and the estimated travel time is bolded at the top of the app. You can still see the distance to your destination and the predicted time of arrival below it. Stops along your route, an overflow button, alternate routes, additional locations, and the option to end navigation are all situated beneath the map. You’ll also find an overflow button to access any other options that are not immediately shown on your display.

Google Maps' current UI (left) next to the incoming visual update (right). Source: 9to5Google

While these changes might seem relatively minor, they indicate that Google is still putting effort into making Maps more responsive and user-friendly. Similar updates were rolled out in July 2023, notably accompanied by a new sidebar. The rearrangement of buttons for everything including settings and zoom also made Maps easier to use while driving. Google previously resolved similar issues with a tweak spotted in June 2023. Maps was previously inaccessible on your phone if you were also using Android Auto in your vehicle — this was remedied, eliminating a major annoyance for drivers.

While Android Auto certainly isn’t flawless, there have been several improvements made over the past year that continue to stabilize the platform. Updates to apps, such as Google Maps, have also taken care of some less pressing (yet irritating) issues that users frequently encounter. These changes aren’t always widely announced by the company, however, and rollouts are typically staggered. For this reason, it’s a good idea to regularly check for app updates — or even turn on auto updates — to make sure you don’t miss them. In the end, it could be the difference between a relaxing drive and gridlock frustration.

Thanks: Moshe