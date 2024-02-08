Summary Google Maps is making changes to its navigation options, potentially improving the UI for users.

The new UI design features rounded corners, buttons to share locations, and a smaller expanded card which doesn't take up the whole screen.

The navigation UI now includes a floating box with rounded corners for the origin and destination, making it look more intuitive and modern.

Google Maps has been one of our go-to navigation apps on Android for many years, even though it hasn’t been the best at mapping areas. However, Google has kept up the cadence with regular visual updates to ensure Maps stays current, and doesn’t look out of place on the latest Android versions. Recent changes have given us location-specific weather info in the app, and new colors for water bodies and green zones which resemble iOS. Now, Google appears poised to change the layout of navigation options in Maps, which could make the UI easier to understand and interact with.

The navigation UI in Maps appears once you select a destination. Initially, just tapping a location marker on the map pulls up a card in the lower half with quick access to start navigation, or view photos, ratings, and accessibility info. You can expand the card for a full-screen experience to read reviews, and view more information about the location. 9to5Google reports this UI design is changing for a handful of users with version 11.113 of Maps.

The current UI in Google Maps

Although it isn’t rolling out widely on Android just yet, the changes are slight, but certainly noticeable. For instance, Maps now has rounded corners for the bottom card shows up when you drop a pin. The card also has buttons to share the location or close the card without swiping down. We’ve all accidentally panned to other areas of the map by accident when trying to wipe and dismiss the card. Cards for cities and other landmarks also have the same buttons and rounded corners. Additionally, expanding the card doesn’t take up the entire screen anymore — you still see a small bit of the map at the top, which should help distinguish an expanded card from a full-screen UI.

The new card-laden UI in Maps

Another nice and modern touch is seen in the navigation UI which appears when you select a destination and hit the Directions button. Your origin and destination sit in a floating box with rounded corners instead of a forehead-like banner we see in the current design. Meanwhile, you can switch modes of transportation in the bottom card now, as opposed to using buttons under the destination search box. It feels more intuitive this way because you can see your ETA estimate directly under the chosen mode of conveyance in the bottom card.

Current navigation experience in Maps

The new navigation UI feels more intuitive and modern

You can expand the bottom card as well, but it won’t transform into a full-screen UI like it used to. Here, turn-by-turn directions and other handy information like estimated traffic congestion is available easily, and the general layout within the card remains untouched.

We have a feeling Google could modernize Maps further, before this design rolls out widely on Android, or reaches the iOS client. Until then, you can try your luck updating the app or force-restarting it to try and enable the new design.