"Are we there yet?" Yes. Well, at least Google Maps is.

The app has now been installed 10 billion times on Android devices, becoming the third app behind Google Play services in July last year and YouTube this past July to achieve the milestone.

Google Maps racked up its 5 billionth install in March of 2019.

The app is one of several that come standard with Google Mobile Services which most Android device makers have elected to implement. Where it does not come standard, such as on Amazon's Fire tablets, it's a very popular mapping client to reinstall along with GMS.

As for which app could be next on the eleven-digit watch, Google search is a strong possibility.

