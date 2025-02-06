Summary

  • Google Maps just turned 20, and Google is celebrating the navigation service's two decades of evolution, from a desktop-only tool to a multi-platform app with features like real-time traffic, Street View, and Immersive View.
  • To mark its 20th anniversary, Google Maps is showcasing the most popular and well-reviewed locations in the US, based on user searches and reviews, including top-rated restaurants, museums, parks, and more.
  • Google Maps is rolling out custom vehicle icons, allowing users to personalize their navigation experience.

Google Maps just turned 20. Yep, two whole decades of existence — it's hard to believe how the service has gone from its clunky and humble desktop beginnings to a full-fledged app that is available on several platforms and does a lot more than just showing directions.

The application first launched in February 2005 as a desktop-only service, and it's safe to say that it has only grown ever since, gaining new features like real-time traffic insights, street-view, live-view, and immersive view, 3D maps, transit insights, and a lot more.

To celebrate the 20-year anniversary of Google Maps, the tech giant has chosen to highlight some of the most popular and well-reviewed locations in the US, all based on what the users are actively searching for! Additionally, it also officially announced the previously-spotted custom vehicle icons, allowing you to ride around in style.

Google Maps on a phone screen showing the navigation feature
Although not available to me yet on both Android and iOS, Google confirmed that it is rolling out custom vehicle icons on Google Maps, a feature that was first spotted all the way back in November 2024, and as recently as yesterday in a beta build. If custom icons have rolled out to you, you can now personalize your ride to some of these top-rated locations.

The most-reviewed restaurants

Based on places with under 10 locations within a category with the most reviews and a rating over 4.0.

Delis

  • Katz's Delicatessen
  • Sherman's Deli & Bakery
  • Shapiro's Delicatessen
  • Harold's New York Deli
  • D Z Akin's

Barbecues

  • Terry Black's Barbecue
  • Hard Eight BBQ
  • The Salt Lick BBQ
  • Q39
  • Joe's KC BBQ

Peruvian restaurants

  • CVI.CHE 105
  • Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar
  • Pollos & Jarras
  • Pisco Peruvian Gastrobar
  • Aromas Del Peru

Vegan restaurants

  • SluttyVegan Ralph David
  • Watercourse Foods
  • Tassili's Raw Reality Café
  • Vertical Diner
  • Wayward Vegan

The most-reviewed destinations

Art museums

  • The Metropolitan Museum of Art
  • The Art Institute of Chicago
  • The Getty
  • Chihuly Garden and Glass
  • Philadelphia Museum of Art

National Parks

  • Grand Canyon National Park
  • Yosemite National Park
  • Great Smoky Mountains National Park
  • Zion National Park
  • Yellowstone National Park

Book stores

  • Powell's City of Books
  • Strand Book Store
  • The Last Bookstore
  • Midtown Comics Times Square
  • Kinokuniya New York

Zoos

  • San Diego Zoo
  • Smithsonian National Zoological Park
  • Houston Zoo
  • Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
  • Bronx Zoo

The most-photographed parks and visitor attractions

Based on places in a category that have the most user-submitted photos and videos.

Parks

  • Central Park
  • National Mall
  • Niagara Falls State Park
  • Balboa Park
  • Griffith Park

Visitor Attractions

  • Rockefeller Center
  • Empire State Building
  • PIER 39
  • Statue of Liberty
  • Navy Pier

