Summary Google Maps just turned 20, and Google is celebrating the navigation service's two decades of evolution, from a desktop-only tool to a multi-platform app with features like real-time traffic, Street View, and Immersive View.

To mark its 20th anniversary, Google Maps is showcasing the most popular and well-reviewed locations in the US, based on user searches and reviews, including top-rated restaurants, museums, parks, and more.

Google Maps is rolling out custom vehicle icons, allowing users to personalize their navigation experience.

Google Maps just turned 20. Yep, two whole decades of existence — it's hard to believe how the service has gone from its clunky and humble desktop beginnings to a full-fledged app that is available on several platforms and does a lot more than just showing directions.

The application first launched in February 2005 as a desktop-only service, and it's safe to say that it has only grown ever since, gaining new features like real-time traffic insights, street-view, live-view, and immersive view, 3D maps, transit insights, and a lot more.

To celebrate the 20-year anniversary of Google Maps, the tech giant has chosen to highlight some of the most popular and well-reviewed locations in the US, all based on what the users are actively searching for! Additionally, it also officially announced the previously-spotted custom vehicle icons, allowing you to ride around in style.

Although not available to me yet on both Android and iOS, Google confirmed that it is rolling out custom vehicle icons on Google Maps, a feature that was first spotted all the way back in November 2024, and as recently as yesterday in a beta build. If custom icons have rolled out to you, you can now personalize your ride to some of these top-rated locations.

The most-reviewed restaurants

Based on places with under 10 locations within a category with the most reviews and a rating over 4.0.

Delis

Katz's Delicatessen

Sherman's Deli & Bakery

Shapiro's Delicatessen

Harold's New York Deli

D Z Akin's

Barbecues

Terry Black's Barbecue

Hard Eight BBQ

The Salt Lick BBQ

Q39

Joe's KC BBQ

Peruvian restaurants

CVI.CHE 105

Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar

Pollos & Jarras

Pisco Peruvian Gastrobar

Aromas Del Peru

Vegan restaurants

SluttyVegan Ralph David

Watercourse Foods

Tassili's Raw Reality Café

Vertical Diner

Wayward Vegan

The most-reviewed destinations

Art museums

The Metropolitan Museum of Art

The Art Institute of Chicago

The Getty

Chihuly Garden and Glass

Philadelphia Museum of Art

National Parks

Grand Canyon National Park

Yosemite National Park

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Zion National Park

Yellowstone National Park

Book stores

Powell's City of Books

Strand Book Store

The Last Bookstore

Midtown Comics Times Square

Kinokuniya New York

Zoos

San Diego Zoo

Smithsonian National Zoological Park

Houston Zoo

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Bronx Zoo

The most-photographed parks and visitor attractions

Based on places in a category that have the most user-submitted photos and videos.

Parks

Central Park

National Mall

Niagara Falls State Park

Balboa Park

Griffith Park

Visitor Attractions

Rockefeller Center

Empire State Building

PIER 39

Statue of Liberty

Navy Pier

