Summary Google Maps now shows parking difficulty, gas savings, and arrival time in the route overview window itself.

It saves you the time and effort you'd otherwise spend digging through the app for those details.

These new features may only be available to a limited audience initially with a wider rollout likely to follow soon.

Google Maps helps you navigate the unknown — not just by showing you the route but also by telling you about the traffic and what to expect along the route. But while Maps is packed with helpful information and features, much of it is scattered across the interface, requiring you to dig around manually. A new update is changing that by providing more details in the route overview window itself, making it easier to get started with your journey after just a glance.

Currently, when you enter a destination on any Android phone, Google Maps shows the distance and estimated travel time based on current traffic conditions — that’s all you see in the small overview window. To find additional details like parking availability around your destination or toll fees, you have to either expand the overview or dig into the vertical ellipsis menu. Not anymore.

Android Police tipster Moshe spotted that Google Maps now displays more key details in the overview itself. As seen in the screenshots below, you can quickly check parking difficulty, estimated gas savings for the route, and even your expected arrival time — which is arguably the most useful addition of them all.

Before and after in both pairs.

When will these Google Maps features roll out to everyone?

These features aren’t widely available yet, and Moshe likely got early access due to his high-tier Local Guide status in Google Maps, which offers perks like early feature access among others. That said, we were able to see them on our own devices without tweaking any internal flags, though there’s no guarantee the updated interface has reached everyone yet. To boost your chances of seeing them before others, make sure your Maps app is up to date.

Beyond these tweaks, Google Maps is also getting Gemini-fied. An upcoming integration will let you ask Google’s Gemini AI contextual questions about a place you’ve opened within Maps. While the idea does look promising and works in some cases, we found it a bit rough around the edges, needing polish before a full rollout. Maybe Google will push all these updates together at a later stage.

Thanks: Moshe!