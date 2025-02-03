Summary Google is working on contextual Gemini chips for Maps, allowing AI-powered place queries.

The "Ask about place" chip will let users ask Gemini questions about locations in real time.

The feature is in beta and not widely available yet but could roll out soon.

Out of all Google services, Google Maps has seen the least integration with Gemini. While apps like Gmail and even YouTube have picked up AI features over the past few months, Google Maps has mostly been left out — and honestly, that's not entirely a bad thing. Navigation is critical, and AI mistakes here can have serious consequences.

That said, Google finally opened up Maps to Gemini last year, allowing users to search for places using natural language queries. Now, it looks like another much-needed Gemini integration for Google Maps is on the way.

Spotted by app researcher AssembleDebug (via Android Authority), Google appears to be working on contextual Gemini chips for Google Maps. According to the report, when you trigger Gemini while viewing a place in Google Maps, a contextual chip will appear, letting you ask Gemini questions directly about that specific location.

When Google Maps is active in the background, and you trigger Gemini with this feature enabled, you'll see a new "Ask about place" chip above the Gemini bar. Tapping it will automatically paste the link of the place into Gemini, allowing you to ask questions about it right then and there. This feature was spotted in the Google app 16.4.35 beta version.

While the feature isn't widely available yet — AssembleDebug had to manually enable it — once it rolls out, you'll be able to ask for quick reviews, restaurant recommendations, things to avoid, opening hours, or even simple directions. The report notes that the feature currently doesn't work for cities, but that could change by the time it officially launches.

Since the feature can already be manually enabled, the rollout likely isn't far off. We'll keep you posted as soon as it becomes available.