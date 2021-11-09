Material You has been steadily reaching more apps, and love it or hate it, it's here to stay for the foreseeable future. Google Maps started to receive some Material You elements back in September, but now it's rolling out more widely.

Since September, some users have seen a squircle navigation button, while others had the chip-shaped highlights in the navigation bar. It seemed no user had both, but that's changing with this latest update.

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

As spotted by the Google News Telegram group, both of these UI elements are rolling out more widely, though there isn't any dynamic theming just yet. Hopefully, that part of the redesign will be here soon.

We're seeing the changes in Maps v11.5.4, but as with so many Google updates, it doesn't seem tied to a specific version release. Still, you can update your app using the Play Store link below or by installing the latest APK from APK Mirror.

Sparklite is a gorgeous Zelda-inspired roguelike, and it's 30% off in celebration of its mobile launch An enjoyable adventure game that's perfect for mobile play

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email