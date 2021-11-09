Material You has been steadily reaching more apps, and love it or hate it, it's here to stay for the foreseeable future. Google Maps started to receive some Material You elements back in September, but now it's rolling out more widely.

Since September, some users have seen a squircle navigation button, while others had the chip-shaped highlights in the navigation bar. It seemed no user had both, but that's changing with this latest update.

Image Gallery (3 Images)
Screenshot_20211109_110555
Expand
Screenshot_20211109_110600
Expand
Screenshot_20211109_110618 (1)
Expand

As spotted by the Google News Telegram group, both of these UI elements are rolling out more widely, though there isn't any dynamic theming just yet. Hopefully, that part of the redesign will be here soon.

We're seeing the changes in Maps v11.5.4, but as with so many Google updates, it doesn't seem tied to a specific version release. Still, you can update your app using the Play Store link below or by installing the latest APK from APK Mirror.

Google Maps Developer: Google LLC
Price: Free
3.9
Download
